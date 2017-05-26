Former Navy SEAL to Katy Perry: ‘Hold One of Your Concerts in Syria and See How That Goes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie urged pop singer Katy Perry to try holding a concert in Syria if she wants to “hug it out” with Islamic terrorists.

Higbie, appearing as a guest on Fox News Thursday, said, “Go to hell, Katy Perry. Hold one of your concerts in Syria and see how that goes.”

The ex-Navy SEAL was responding to Perry’s recent interview Tuesday on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in which the singer made a plea for people to “co-exist” and to remove “barriers” and “borders” after the Manchester, U.K. Islamic terrorist attack that took the lives of at least 22 people, many of them children, and wounded at least 59 more.

The 32-year-old Perry also gave a group hug to fans in New York City Tuesday as a sign of support for the victims of the attack that occurred at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.

“I love you,” Perry said to her fans, reports the Daily Mail. “We’re all in this together.”

“These people fundamentally don’t understand what’s going on here,” Higbie continued. “They don’t understand any of this – and they don’t want to understand, too. And that’s why I’m so strong against these celebrities who speak out, saying ‘Oh, we can fight this through love, it’s not really violent, they don’t really mean it.’”

Perry supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race and marched in the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington, D.C. following Trump’s inauguration.

“We’re putting the political correctness of the Islamic culture over the lives of our citizens – and we need to stop that immediately,” Higbie urged.

Though he was criticized for telling Perry to “go to hell,” Higbie is not backing down on his comments.

“No. I’m doubling down,” he told the Daily Caller.

“The problem is that Katy Perry lives in a bubble,” he continued. “She influences millions of young children who believe everything that comes out of her mouth. It’s irresponsible of her to say something like this, when she has no understanding of the situation. Open borders would be a disaster.”