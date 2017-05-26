NBC News Releases First Promo for ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’ (Video)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News has released the first promotional video for anchor Megyn Kelly’s Sunday night news magazine show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

The former Fox News star is set to debut at her new network on June 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

“Sharp, strong journalism, and the power of NBC News,” the promo promises.

In addition to the Sunday night show, Kelly is set to host a daytime news show that will premiere later this fall. NBC cut an hour of its highly-rated Today to make room for Kelly, who reportedly turned down a four-year $100 million offer to remain at Fox News last year.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will have a limited run on NBC this summer and then return to a more regular schedule in the spring of 2018, after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics and Sunday Night Football.

