Canadian William Shatner Won’t Trash Trump: ‘I Consider Myself a Guest Here’

Iconic Star Trek actor William Shanter refused to bad-mouth President Donald Trump in a recent interview with the Daily Beast about his new book, Spirit of the Horse.

Speaking with the outlet in an interview published Monday, Shatner made it clear that he did not add his name to an open letter last year denouncing Trump’s candidacy.

“I didn’t do that. I would never have done that,” the actor said of the anti-Trump letter posted on the Trek Against Trump Facebook page last September.

Notable personalities like original series star George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, and Star Trek Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams, an outspoken Clinton supporter, also signed the letter.

As the Beast reporter attempted, again, to get Shatner to dish on Trump, the actor made it clear that he wasn’t willing to pan the president.

“I don’t want to discuss Trump or [George] Takei,” Shatner said, adding: “Listen, I’m Canadian and I’m apolitical. I love America. I consider myself a guest here.”

“I won’t do anything that might get me deported,” the 86-year-old star joked.

The Priceline pitchman, known best for his role as Captain James T. Kirk, commander of the U.S.S. Enterprise, also revealed that while he and Abrams have discussed him having a role in the rebooted Star Trek film franchise, the director hasn’t extended the offer.

“I’ve met with J.J. Abrams, who seems to be running the film franchise now,” Shatner said. “Though I’ve repeatedly expressed my interest in being in one of the Star Trek movies they seem to have no interest in bringing back old Captain James T. Kirk.”

Shatner, who made his small-screen debut as Captain Kirk in 1966, also revealed that he has never seen any of the new films.

A lifelong lover of horses, Shatner’s new book Spirit of the Horse is a love letter to his four-legged friends.

The actor is set to star in the forthcoming romantic comedy Senior Moment and is adding to his decades-long voice acting credits in Batman vs. Two-Face, as the voice of Harvey Dent / Two-Face.

