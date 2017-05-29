Skip to content

Olivia Wilde Calls Trump ‘McFatface,’ Gets Blasted for ‘Fat-Shaming’

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

by Daniel Nussbaum29 May 20170

Olivia Wilde took to Twitter Monday to express her displeasure with Donald Trump, calling him “President Fatty McFatface,” but was swiftly criticized by her fellow anti-Trump followers for “fat-shaming” the president.

“President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating,” the 33-year-old Rush and Tron: Legacy star wrote in a Memorial Day tweet, linking to a critical op-ed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

But the actress’s tweet quickly drew the ire of her followers, some of whom said that as much as they hate the president, they hate body-shaming even more.

In a follow-up tweet, Wilde conceded that despite Trump’s “open disdain for health,” there are better names to call him.

“McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad,” she wrote.

Wilde was an outspoken critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The actress previously joined MoveOn.org’s “United Against Hate” anti-Trump campaign and in October said she found Trump’s xenophobia “sickening.”

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum


