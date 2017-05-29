Olivia Wilde Calls Trump ‘McFatface,’ Gets Blasted for ‘Fat-Shaming’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Olivia Wilde took to Twitter Monday to express her displeasure with Donald Trump, calling him “President Fatty McFatface,” but was swiftly criticized by her fellow anti-Trump followers for “fat-shaming” the president.

“President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating,” the 33-year-old Rush and Tron: Legacy star wrote in a Memorial Day tweet, linking to a critical op-ed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating. https://t.co/Q7f9yaeDex — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

But the actress’s tweet quickly drew the ire of her followers, some of whom said that as much as they hate the president, they hate body-shaming even more.

@oliviawilde I join you in your frustration with this man but can u move away from body shaming? It perpetuates fatphobia which hurts everyone. — Ali (@ali1976fields) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde as much as i hate him, can you please not fat shame him or anyone else, for that matter? it would mean a lot! thanks! — 🌜Lois🌛/ nsfr (@boobks) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde He’s done so very many things to mock and hate him for. Why bring this into the mix? Body shaming sucks, no matter who it’s directed toward. — Claire (@cmusso) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde plenty of other degrading names 2 call him smh — Hana (@are0la51) May 29, 2017

@oliviawilde I don't like him at all either, but you could refrain from calling him fat. — Jess…ica (@lellowturtle) May 29, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, Wilde conceded that despite Trump’s “open disdain for health,” there are better names to call him.

“McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad,” she wrote.

For those offended I called Trump "McFatface"… His open disdain for health is pretty disturbing, but there are def better nicknames. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017

Wilde was an outspoken critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The actress previously joined MoveOn.org’s “United Against Hate” anti-Trump campaign and in October said she found Trump’s xenophobia “sickening.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum