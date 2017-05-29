Olivia Wilde Calls Trump ‘McFatface,’ Gets Blasted for ‘Fat-Shaming’

Olivia Wilde took to Twitter Monday to express her displeasure with Donald Trump, calling him “President Fatty McFatface,” but was swiftly criticized by her fellow anti-Trump followers for “fat-shaming” the president.
“President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating,” the 33-year-old Rush and Tron: Legacy star wrote in a Memorial Day tweet, linking to a critical op-ed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.
President Fatty McFatface is sadly as dangerous as he is humiliating. https://t.co/Q7f9yaeDex
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017
But the actress’s tweet quickly drew the ire of her followers, some of whom said that as much as they hate the president, they hate body-shaming even more.
@oliviawilde I join you in your frustration with this man but can u move away from body shaming? It perpetuates fatphobia which hurts everyone.
— Ali (@ali1976fields) May 29, 2017
@oliviawilde as much as i hate him, can you please not fat shame him or anyone else, for that matter? it would mean a lot! thanks!
— 🌜Lois🌛/ nsfr (@boobks) May 29, 2017
@oliviawilde He’s done so very many things to mock and hate him for. Why bring this into the mix? Body shaming sucks, no matter who it’s directed toward.
— Claire (@cmusso) May 29, 2017
@oliviawilde plenty of other degrading names 2 call him smh
— Hana (@are0la51) May 29, 2017
@oliviawilde I don't like him at all either, but you could refrain from calling him fat.
— Jess…ica (@lellowturtle) May 29, 2017
In a follow-up tweet, Wilde conceded that despite Trump’s “open disdain for health,” there are better names to call him.
“McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad,” she wrote.
For those offended I called Trump "McFatface"… His open disdain for health is pretty disturbing, but there are def better nicknames.
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017
McPathologicallyStupidHorrifyinglySelfishCruelBovineMoronFace is much more accurate. My bad.
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 29, 2017
Wilde was an outspoken critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The actress previously joined MoveOn.org’s “United Against Hate” anti-Trump campaign and in October said she found Trump’s xenophobia “sickening.”
