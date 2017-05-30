Ariana Grande Sets Manchester Benefit Concert with Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop star Ariana Grande has enlisted the help of Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and others to perform a benefit concert in Manchester, England to raise money for victims of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more last week.

“One Love Manchester” is set for June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester, CNN reports.

The all-star lineup will also include performances from Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, and Take That.

Proceeds from the show will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” in partnership with the Manchester City Council and British Red Cross.

Grande promised the performance to her fans in a lengthy Twitter message last week and offered condolences to the victims of the terror attack.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” the singer wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.”

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” Grande continued, urging her fans to respond to the bombing with love. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Tickets for the event go on sale June 1 via Ticketmaster.

Salman Abedi, a Libyan-born British citizen, detonated a nail bomb at an exit to the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena as fans existed Grande’s concert.

British authorities have arrested several suspects in connection with the deadly, ISIS-inspired bombing.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson