CNN ‘Evaluating’ Kathy Griffin’s Role in Annual New Year’s Eve Coverage after Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN is evaluating Kathy Griffin’s role in its annual New Year’s Eve coverage after the comedian posed for a photo shoot holding a decapitated, bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” CNN said in a statement Tuesday, according to Mediaite. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point.”

A picture from the photo shoot — conducted by Griffin and Los Angeles-based artist Tyler Shields — surfaced online Tuesday morning, setting off a firestorm on social media. While some liberals defended Griffin, others condemned the photograph. Chelsea Clinton called the photo “vile and wrong.”

Griffin initially defended herself after the photo surfaced, but then later apologized profusely in a video posted on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize,” she said. “I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is way too disturbing.”

Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast every January since 2007, along with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

But even Cooper tweeted that he was offended by her actions.