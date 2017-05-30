Kathy Griffin Trump ‘Beheading’ Mainstreams Islamic State Propaganda

The photo of Kathy Griffin posing with the severed head of President Donald Trump could be added to the long list of radical Islamic terrorists’ propaganda videos showing beheadings, including many committed by children.
In the image of Griffin, obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old My Life on the D-List comedian looks directly into the camera while hoisting up Trump’s severed head, dripping with dark red blood.
Controversial artist and photographer Tyler Shields is responsible for the gruesome image of Griffin, an outspoken critic of the president. In October, the comedian and television personality cut a mock campaign advertisement which featured her repeatedly telling the then-Republican presidential candidate to “f*ck off.”
Here are some terrorist videos that may have inspired Shields and Griffin in glamorizing murder and, in this case, the beheading of the president of the United States:
- Australian Jihadist Khaled Sharrouf was the subject of widespread condemnation after he posted a Twitter image of his son, believed to be age 7, gripping the severed head of a Syrian soldier. Sharrouf’s young son used both hands to hoist the decapitated head up as he posed for a chilling photo. His proud father, a suspected war criminal, posted the photo to Twitter on August 8, 2014 with the caption: “Thats my boy!” Sharrouf also uploaded a photo of himself posing with the same soldier’s head with the caption: “What a head.”
- A video purportedly released by the Islamic State in 2016 entitled, “The Nations Will Gather Against You” shows five Kurds allegedly with the YPG (Syrian People’s Protection Units) executed by boy soldiers. The video was released on August 26 on ISIS terrorist channels from “Wilayat ar-Raqqa,” or “State of Raqqa,” an ISIS-occupied region of Syria. Raqqa acts as the “capital” of the so-called Islamic State. The video features multiple executions of at least 14 men being killed by ISIS men, boys, and seniors. According to Site Intel Group, the boy executioners are children of foreign Islamic State militants and are identified by ISIS as British, Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian, and Uzbek citizens. According to the Daily Mail, the video shows JoJo, the son of female British jihadist Sally Jones, participating in an execution.
- A barbaric new ISIS video shows a young, English-speaking boy sawing the head off an unarmed hostage. With his dagger pointed down the camera lens, the child issues a chilling threat to the United States for arming rebel groups to fight the terror group in Syria. He says: “Oh America, these are the soldiers you armed and you spent money on to fight the Sharia of Islam.” The boy then says ISIS will meet their enemies “on the hills of Dabiq” — a small Syrian town where some Muslims believe the final, apocalyptic battle against the West will be fought. It is thought the boy, dressed in a grey tunic, is the son of ISIS fighter Abu Darda who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Aleppo. In the 17-minute-long video, the boy leads the man through the trees and forces him to kneel on the ground. The English speaking boy then threatens America, although his accent does not make clear where he is originally from. Finally, he reaches down to pull the man’s neck up towards him and cuts his head off with a sharpened dagger.
- The new video is titled “Occasional in His Own Blood,” according to The Sun, and was reportedly filmed in the city of Deir ez-Zor in Syria. The children in the video wear camouflage army-style uniforms and stand next to the IS flag, in between footage of carrying and using guns and knives. The footage showed the cubs of the Caliphate, wearing green uniforms, reading and reciting from the Quran, the Islamic holy book.
- The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) forced a “Cub of a Caliphate,” the nickname for their child soldiers, to behead an abducted Syrian soldier. They released the video as Ramadan came to an end. The terrorists released videos in the past year of training camps for these children. One video included a class on how to properly behead a person. ISIS captured the Syrian soldier in the ancient city of Palmyra. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told the media the execution did take place at the UNESCO Heritage World Site. The soldier speaks to the camera before the video cuts away to the man on his stomach with his hands bound behind his back. The boy, clad in camouflage with a black headdress, masks his face in a blank stare. No emotion, even when he bends over and chops off the man’s head. After the task, he holds the head over the body and looks at the camera with glaring eyes.
