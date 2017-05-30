Kathy Griffin Trump ‘Beheading’ Mainstreams Islamic State Propaganda

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The photo of Kathy Griffin posing with the severed head of President Donald Trump could be added to the long list of radical Islamic terrorists’ propaganda videos showing beheadings, including many committed by children.

In the image of Griffin, obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old My Life on the D-List comedian looks directly into the camera while hoisting up Trump’s severed head, dripping with dark red blood.

Controversial artist and photographer Tyler Shields is responsible for the gruesome image of Griffin, an outspoken critic of the president. In October, the comedian and television personality cut a mock campaign advertisement which featured her repeatedly telling the then-Republican presidential candidate to “f*ck off.”

Here are some terrorist videos that may have inspired Shields and Griffin in glamorizing murder and, in this case, the beheading of the president of the United States: