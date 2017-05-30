Skip to content

Social Media Reacts to Kathy Griffin’s Shock Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo

TMZ/Tyler Shields

by John Binder30 May 2017New Orleans, LA0

After left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a bludgeoned look-alike, severed head of President Donald Trump, social media has exploded with reactions to the controversial photo.

The image of Griffin, obtained by TMZ, depicts a gory, severed version of Trump’s head, as the former Fashion Police host stands with a cold expression on her face.

Now, social media users have gone online to express their disgust for the image:

Meanwhile, mainstream media reports downplayed the photo of Griffin, shifting the conversation to another topic:

Griffin has forced her way into the mainstream, hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special for the last few years with Anderson Cooper.

The comedian-turned-political spokesperson also enjoyed a long run on Andy Cohen’s Bravo network as the star of the reality show My Life on The D-List.

Representatives for CNN and Griffin did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.


