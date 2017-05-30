Social Media Reacts to Kathy Griffin’s Shock Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo

After left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a bludgeoned look-alike, severed head of President Donald Trump, social media has exploded with reactions to the controversial photo.
The image of Griffin, obtained by TMZ, depicts a gory, severed version of Trump’s head, as the former Fashion Police host stands with a cold expression on her face.
Now, social media users have gone online to express their disgust for the image:
Of course CNN will probably keep Kathy Griffin on the payroll for their annual New Years Eve coverage, cuz they want Trump dead too. Sad.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 30, 2017
"Get over the Kathy Griffin picture you ❄️ what's the matter? It's just a photo" – people hysterical over a peeing dog statue this morning
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2017
Hey @CNN do you condone Kathy Griffin's views? Will she be hosting New Year's Eve Live again with @AC360? pic.twitter.com/USG4gUCvck
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 30, 2017
NOT FUNNY: Kathy Griffin 'Beheads' Trump… https://t.co/xYbfT4wvfX
— DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 30, 2017
When did Kathy Griffin join ISIS? https://t.co/kfsww3R8Pf
— Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) May 30, 2017
These people are Satanic. Does @andersoncooper perform death rituals with his good friend and co-host Kathy Griffin? Or even sicker stuff? https://t.co/TJLxtVj4cQ
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 30, 2017
Imagine the meltdown if a conservative celebrity had posed with a mock-up of Obama's decapitated head. https://t.co/ERtRkqhAcP
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2017
Hey @andersoncooper and @cnn – why do you associate with a person who wants to behead Trump? https://t.co/mogm3pSYeF
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017
Feminists: 'Peeing pug' is misogynist extremism
Same Feminists: 'Kathy Griffin beheading Trump is empowering, edgy art' pic.twitter.com/flolnJJrB7
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 30, 2017
If you're CNN, you announce immediately that Kathy Griffin will no longer be hosting your New Year's Eve special right now w/o hesitation. https://t.co/1wb4VAz9sj
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017
.@maggieNYT, will you ask @kathygriffin to go easy on @realDonaldTrump because he has a young son?
Or do you only do that for pedophiles?
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 30, 2017
Does @donlemon support this Satanism? What does he and his co-host Kathy Griffin do? @andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/28KAh0C9NB
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 30, 2017
Meanwhile, mainstream media reports downplayed the photo of Griffin, shifting the conversation to another topic:
Trump is gonna tweet about kathy griffin isn't he
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) May 30, 2017
No promises, but I'm hoping to keep @TheAtlantic free of news about both Chuck Woolery and Kathy Griffin.
— Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 30, 2017
btw, here's what one person from MAGA-land who is active on 4chan just sent me re: the Kathy Griffin photo and giving the right ammo : pic.twitter.com/25tT8aS3dn
— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 30, 2017
Is Kathy Griffin the Leader of the Democratic Party?
— Tim Dotcom (@timothypmurphy) May 30, 2017
"Why don't more libs condemn Kathy Griffin?!”
Prob same reason more cons didn’t condemn Nugent? Bc they’re dumb & fodder for dumb outrage.
— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) May 30, 2017
I'm already exhausted by the amount of disingenuous moral outrage this will drum up https://t.co/hBNkeH4KZS
— eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 30, 2017
Griffin has forced her way into the mainstream, hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special for the last few years with Anderson Cooper.
The comedian-turned-political spokesperson also enjoyed a long run on Andy Cohen’s Bravo network as the star of the reality show My Life on The D-List.
Representatives for CNN and Griffin did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.
