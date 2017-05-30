Social Media Reacts to Kathy Griffin’s Shock Trump ‘Beheading’ Photo

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a bludgeoned look-alike, severed head of President Donald Trump, social media has exploded with reactions to the controversial photo.

The image of Griffin, obtained by TMZ, depicts a gory, severed version of Trump’s head, as the former Fashion Police host stands with a cold expression on her face.

Now, social media users have gone online to express their disgust for the image:

Of course CNN will probably keep Kathy Griffin on the payroll for their annual New Years Eve coverage, cuz they want Trump dead too. Sad. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 30, 2017

"Get over the Kathy Griffin picture you ❄️ what's the matter? It's just a photo" – people hysterical over a peeing dog statue this morning — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2017

Hey @CNN do you condone Kathy Griffin's views? Will she be hosting New Year's Eve Live again with @AC360? pic.twitter.com/USG4gUCvck — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) May 30, 2017

NOT FUNNY: Kathy Griffin 'Beheads' Trump… https://t.co/xYbfT4wvfX — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) May 30, 2017

When did Kathy Griffin join ISIS? https://t.co/kfsww3R8Pf — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) May 30, 2017

These people are Satanic. Does @andersoncooper perform death rituals with his good friend and co-host Kathy Griffin? Or even sicker stuff? https://t.co/TJLxtVj4cQ — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 30, 2017

Imagine the meltdown if a conservative celebrity had posed with a mock-up of Obama's decapitated head. https://t.co/ERtRkqhAcP — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 30, 2017

Hey @andersoncooper and @cnn – why do you associate with a person who wants to behead Trump? https://t.co/mogm3pSYeF — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017

Feminists: 'Peeing pug' is misogynist extremism Same Feminists: 'Kathy Griffin beheading Trump is empowering, edgy art' pic.twitter.com/flolnJJrB7 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) May 30, 2017

If you're CNN, you announce immediately that Kathy Griffin will no longer be hosting your New Year's Eve special right now w/o hesitation. https://t.co/1wb4VAz9sj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2017

.@maggieNYT, will you ask @kathygriffin to go easy on @realDonaldTrump because he has a young son? Or do you only do that for pedophiles? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 30, 2017

Does @donlemon support this Satanism? What does he and his co-host Kathy Griffin do? @andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/28KAh0C9NB — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 30, 2017

Meanwhile, mainstream media reports downplayed the photo of Griffin, shifting the conversation to another topic:

Trump is gonna tweet about kathy griffin isn't he — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) May 30, 2017

No promises, but I'm hoping to keep @TheAtlantic free of news about both Chuck Woolery and Kathy Griffin. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 30, 2017

btw, here's what one person from MAGA-land who is active on 4chan just sent me re: the Kathy Griffin photo and giving the right ammo : pic.twitter.com/25tT8aS3dn — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 30, 2017

Is Kathy Griffin the Leader of the Democratic Party? — Tim Dotcom (@timothypmurphy) May 30, 2017

"Why don't more libs condemn Kathy Griffin?!” Prob same reason more cons didn’t condemn Nugent? Bc they’re dumb & fodder for dumb outrage. — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) May 30, 2017

I'm already exhausted by the amount of disingenuous moral outrage this will drum up https://t.co/hBNkeH4KZS — eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 30, 2017

Griffin has forced her way into the mainstream, hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special for the last few years with Anderson Cooper.

The comedian-turned-political spokesperson also enjoyed a long run on Andy Cohen’s Bravo network as the star of the reality show My Life on The D-List.

Representatives for CNN and Griffin did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.