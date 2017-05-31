SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Legendary standup comic Jackie Mason slammed fellow celebrity comedian Kathy Griffin for a photoshoot in which she held a mock head of President Donald Trump meant to appear severed and bloody.

Speaking to this reporter, Mason quipped that Griffin’s “desperate search for attention” might actually be a Russian plot against Trump.

“I don’t think we should blame Griffin, it’s the Russians’ fault,” he joked, poking fun at the news media’s obsession with the narrative of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential race.

“To call Griffin a moron would be a terrible insult to morons,” he added.

Mason also responded to a statement from CNN that the network is “evaluating” its New Year’s Eve coverage, which has been co-anchored by Griffin in recent years.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN spokesperson added. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down.”

“CNN said they are rethinking their relationship with Griffin,” retorted Mason. “What they mean is how to keep her without any more fallout.”

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Griffin should be “ashamed of herself” for the “sick” photoshoot.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Following the outrage, Griffin posted a video apologizing for the incident, and said that she asked celebrity photographer Tyler Shields to remove the images from his social media accounts.

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she stated. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.