Hollywood Rips Trump Over Paris Agreement Exit: ‘Will Have the Death of Whole Nations on His Hands’

Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media Wednesday to respond harshly to news that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Obama-era Paris Climate Agreement.

President Trump seemed to affirm the reports, tweeting Wednesday that his announcement was imminent.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days,” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Actor and climate change activist Mark Ruffalo said Trump “will have the death of whole nations on his hands” if he decides to pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

Actor Don Cheadle used the breaking news to attack the president’s 11-year-old son, Barron.

“If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is,” the Avengers actor wrote Wednesday.

If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is. https://t.co/Wfb8SSksjT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 31, 2017

Other stars, including Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad and talk show host Chelsea Handler‏, referenced children and their future on Earth as the reason President Trump should consider keeping the U.S. in the Paris agreement.

Our children & our grandchildren have all just been handed a dark future because of a man who tweets at 3:00 AM & doesn't "trust" science 😉👌 https://t.co/UWJWiZijfo — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 31, 2017

Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 31, 2017

Below is a roundup of the reaction to the news of Trump’s decision from some of the entertainment would’s biggest stars.

2 Ppl of The🌎.Pls Know There R "MILLIONS"Of Us 🐝ing Held Hostage By Insane DICTATOR‼️He Trashes🇺🇸'n Values &Admires Killers #ParisAccordNOW — Cher (@cher) May 31, 2017

What a huge step backward. We should be leading the world on this. #ActOnClimate https://t.co/h8rbyV5Rvt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 31, 2017

2/ what is diabolical about this is that these leaders know better. They know science is real. They know climate change isn't a hoax. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 31, 2017

@XavierBecerra @AGSchneiderman Global scientific consensus on Climate Change is solid. If We pull out of Paris accord sue 4 negligence . — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 31, 2017

i'm trying to figure out the meaning of backing out the #ParisAgreement 😞 https://t.co/yLon2vdf4x — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 31, 2017

