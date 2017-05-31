Skip to content

Hollywood Rips Trump Over Paris Agreement Exit: ‘Will Have the Death of Whole Nations on His Hands’

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson31 May 20170

Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media Wednesday to respond harshly to news that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Obama-era Paris Climate Agreement.

President Trump seemed to affirm the reports, tweeting Wednesday that his announcement was imminent.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days,” he wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Actor and climate change activist Mark Ruffalo said Trump “will have the death of whole nations on his hands” if he decides to pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

Actor Don Cheadle used the breaking news to attack the president’s 11-year-old son, Barron.

“If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is,” the Avengers actor wrote Wednesday.

Other stars, including Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad and talk show host Chelsea Handler‏, referenced children and their future on Earth as the reason President Trump should consider keeping the U.S. in the Paris agreement.

Below is a roundup of the reaction to the news of Trump’s decision from some of the entertainment would’s biggest stars.

 

