Route 66 Casino Cancels Kathy Griffin Show after ‘Beheading’ Photo Firestorm

The Route 66 Hotel and Casino in Albuquerque has canceled Kathy Griffin’s scheduled appearance after an image of the comedian holding a bloody, decapitated head resembling that of President Donald Trump went viral Tuesday and sparked widespread backlash.

“The performance by Kathy Griffin on July 22nd has been cancelled,” read a note on the New Mexico casino’s Facebook page, promising to refund any guest who purchased a ticket.

Facebook users thanked hotel management for making the decision.

“Thank you for taking a stand against her vile actions,” wrote one commenter on the hotel’s announcement.

“Thank you for showing the world you don’t support vile, disgusting, hate spewing, divisiveness. Hopefully what she had left of a career is over,” another commenter wrote.

“She made a mockery and lessened the lives of the people who have been beheaded and murdered by isis!! Disgraceful!!!” another commenter wrote.

Griffin is also scheduled to perform at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on June 16 and the Uptown Theatre Napa on June 17.

Uptown Theatre Napa and Grass Vally Center for the Arts did not immediately respond to a query from Breitbart News about the future of Griffin’s scheduled appearances.