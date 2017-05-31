SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sarah Silverman mocks Christians and Republican voters in a promotional video for her new Netflix comedy special, A Speck of Dust.

The two-minute spot sees actor Tom Virtue playing “Congressman Virtue,” sitting in front of a camera and reading a ringing endorsement for Silverman’s new stand-up special.

“This is not the inappropriate Sarah Silverman of recent times,” Virtue says, “but a wholesome comedy special about family. Sarah’s days of blue humor and politics meddling are over. That ship has sailed, as she’s had a true come to Jesus moment and is writing clean material that the whole family can enjoy. We are one nation under God.”

The last 30 seconds of the promo shows the comedian creating the “perfect” video, after she edits Virtue’s message so that he appears to encourage viewers to watch the special about “politics, shi**ing, *um-holes, Jesus, abortion, and God.”

“It’s perfect,” a smiling Silverman says looking into the camera.

The video, released on YouTube Tuesday, is being panned by commenters, with the top comment saying “Sarah Silverman’s career deserves to become a speck of dust.”

The left-wing actress was an early supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential run, but later shifted her support to Hillary Clinton and proceeded to rip then-Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In February, Silverman urged her 11 million Twitter followers to “join the resistance” against Trump, and suggested the U.S. military could help overthrow him.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” she wrote.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

The Emmy-winner has built her career on attacking Christians, Republicans, and pro-life advocates, so her latest Netflix promo appears to be more of the same.

