Squatty Potty Pulls Ads Featuring Kathy Griffin: Comedian Violated Toilet Accessory Company’s ‘Core Values’

“Shocked and disappointed” Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards has suspended a company ad campaign that featured comedian Kathy Griffin after a photo of her holding a faux bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump was released.

Edwards’ statement released on Wednesday:

We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance.

Griffin had recently starred in a new ad campaign for Squatty Potty. The company produces stools, sprays, and other bathroom accessories.

After the photo was released on Tuesday morning, Griffin defended the photo that she produced in collaboration with controversial photographer Tyler Shields. After backlash over it over the course of the day, Griffin eventually backed down and apologized.

Prior to the public criticism, in a video for TMZ, Griffin displayed her understanding of the extremely severe nature of the photo, joking with Shields, “We have to move to Mexico today ’cause we’re gonna go to prison, federal prison.” Her words came just after eliciting a high-five from the photographer as they reviewed the images. She jokingly added that they would have to go to Mexico because, “we’re not surviving this. K?”

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway denounced Griffin’s part in creating the image, pointing out that it was posed and that Griffin had, “ample time for reflection/correction.”

CNN also issued a statement on Tuesday calling what Griffin did, “disgusting and offensive.” The media outlet is reviewing their relationship with Griffin who has participated in their annual New Year’s Eve coverage every year since 2007.

