SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing celebrities ripped President Donald Trump Thursday after he officially announced that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter and said “Trump just committed a crime against humanity.”

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

USA to Earth: FUCK YOU — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Actor Alec Baldwin said Trump is a “deranged, infantile maniac” getting in the way of the country from addressing climate change.

All the world wants 2 address climate chg. Except the US. This country is being piloted in2 an iceberg by this deranged, infantile maniac — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 1, 2017

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” President Trump said Thursday in a speech delivered in the White House Rose Garden.

Withdrawing from the Obama-era Paris Climate agreement was a major campaign promise made by Trump during his presidential run.

Below is a sampling of the reaction from left-wing celebrities to Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

. @realDonaldTrump I ask humbly to remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the results of your decision pic.twitter.com/dnYQ2dH4Cz — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 1, 2017

FIRE SCOTT PRUITT – EPA HEAD – DEAR GOD THIS IS FUCKING INSANE — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 1, 2017

I've never been this embarrassed to be an American (besides Nov. 8th). #ActOnClimate #ParisAccord — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Short-sighted #DonaldTrump quits Climate Accords. Think of all the time effort & money poured into this & he bails giving BigOil a windfall. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017

Oh my God, you really are a monster, @realDonaldTrump. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 1, 2017

We need to organize our unions, retirement plans, stock accounts to pull out of all fossil fuels. We will have to lead our Gov. with our $. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 1, 2017

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

You are a monster and you're fucking up the world. https://t.co/7C2UfcxeUl — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 1, 2017

I second that emotion! https://t.co/q289U2RTbJ — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 1, 2017

The president believes in science LESS THAN THE POPE. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/cVhXaI7AH4 — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) June 1, 2017

The family of the future after #trump and the @GOP get through with the environment. pic.twitter.com/FdFky2JBhD — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) June 1, 2017

2017…the year science, reason and accountability died. https://t.co/0idQGE1jHK — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 1, 2017

So Kathy Griffin is more harmful to Barron Trump than global warming. Got it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 1, 2017

If you listen carefully, every word he says in this clip is total bullshit. https://t.co/ymYm25om1d — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) June 1, 2017

A 70 year old moron who thinks climate change is a hoax hired a band to celebrate the earth dying faster. This is beyond embarrassing — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 1, 2017

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Donald asks "At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us?" Literally, the moment you were elected. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

We have the list of senators who supported Paris pull out. Now pressure those who didn't want to divest in fossil https://t.co/RQADkEy69D — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 1, 2017

He loves the ocean so much he's gonna give us a lot more of it to appreciate.https://t.co/VFHX2Tx2cZ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 1, 2017

A neurotic megalomaniac just stepped on his own dick in the parking lot.Each governor, mayor,state assembly can ignore this & accept Paris — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 1, 2017

He needs to stop saying "believe me"…it just reminds us that we never can. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 1, 2017

Not only is Trump killing the Republican Party, he wants to make their mascot extinct. — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) June 1, 2017

How is stepping away from the Paris Climate change agreement 'Making America Great Again' America is one of the biggest polluters on the 🌎💸 — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) June 1, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson