Skip to content

Celebrities Melt over U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Accord: ‘Crime Against Humanity’

AP Photo/Stephanie Keith

by Jerome Hudson1 Jun 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing celebrities ripped President Donald Trump Thursday after he officially announced that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter and said “Trump just committed a crime against humanity.”

Actor Alec Baldwin said Trump is a “deranged, infantile maniac” getting in the way of the country from addressing climate change.

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” President Trump said Thursday in a speech delivered in the White House Rose Garden.

Withdrawing from the Obama-era Paris Climate agreement was a major campaign promise made by Trump during his presidential run.

Below is a sampling of the reaction from left-wing celebrities to Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.