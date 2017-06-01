SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nonprofit organization Welcome US helped kick off Immigrant Heritage Month for the second straight year on Thursday with a star-studded social media video campaign.

The latest video from the #IAmAnImmigrant campaign features actors such as Jason Sudekis, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, and George Takei discussing immigrants in America and why Immigration Heritage Month, which begins in June, is so important.

The #IAmAnImmigrant campaign is designed to “encourage all of us to explore our individual heritage & recognize our distinct and shared experiences.” according to Welcome US.

“I stand with immigrants,” says Uzo Aduba in the video. Jason Sudekis echos Aduba, saying, “I stand with immigrants,” before American Ferrera elaborates, saying “we all stand here together with our hands open.”

“Stretched out under this beautiful, boundless American sky. We stand here and celebrate the glories of our nation,” Aduba adds.

“People who have put their traditions in their pockets and their prides to the side,” continues Ferrera.

The video ends with immigrants saying “I am an immigrant,” and the Hollywood celebrities stating, “I stand with immigrants.” Sudekis clarifies in the video that he is the great-grandson of immigrants, and Ferrera notes that she is the daughter of immigrants.

The campaign marks the second straight year that the nonprofit has enlisted celebrities to help tout the importance of immigration. Last year’s video included celebrities like Kerry Washington, Rosario Dawson, Julianne Moore, George Lopez and Bobby Cannavale.

According to a Fox News report last year, President Obama’s White House sent out ready-made talking points for celebrity social media influencers to use during 2016’s Immigrant Heritage Month.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com