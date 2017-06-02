Al Gore’s ‘Inconvenient Sequel’ Final Cut to Make Trump Bigger Villain

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Al Gore’s new climate change documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, will be re-cut to include President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Truth to Power, the follow-up to Gore’s Oscar-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, follows the controversial Paris climate accord from its signing by President Barack Obama in April 2016 to President Trump’s withdrawal Thursday.

Trump’s decision “will appear in the final film,” a Paramount Pictures spokesperson told The Wrap.

After teasing his decision on Wednesday, President Trump announced the pullout in a speech delivered in the White House Rose Garden Thursday.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” Trump declared. “We will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great. And if we can’t, that’s fine.”

Withdrawing from the Paris Climate agreement had been a major campaign promise of Trump’s throughout the presidential campaign.

The president’s decision was slammed by left-wing celebrities, liberal lawmakers, former president Barack Obama, and the former vice president-turned-climate change activist.

“Removing the United States from the Paris agreement is a reckless and indefensible action,” said Gore in a statement Thursday, “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.”

An Inconvenient Sequel, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, opens in theaters July 28.

Watch the first trailer for the film below.

