‘Baywatch’ Star Priyanka Chopra Slammed for Selfies at Holocaust Memorial

by Jerome Hudson2 Jun 20170

Actress Priyanka Chopra was ripped on social media this week over pictures she posted to social media showing her posing at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany.

The Baywatch star posted two photos to Snapchat — which she later deleted — at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

In one photo the actress is seen wearing sunglasses, and a caption reads: “Holocaust memorial #Berlin.” Another photo sees Chopra taking a selfie with her brother, Siddharth and a caption the said: “There is such an eerie silence here.”

Both photos clearly show some of the 2,711 stone slabs of concrete that represent the gravestones that honor the six million Jews murdered and buried in mass graves by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s during Adolf Hitler’s reign over Europe.

It didn’t take long for social media users to slam Chopra for taking the photos.

The Quantico star was in Berlin to promote the German opening of Baywatch, which she stars in alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The Paramount Pictures-produced R-rated comedy bombed in its opening over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, pulling in a dismal $22.5 million.

 

