‘Baywatch’ Star Priyanka Chopra Slammed for Selfies at Holocaust Memorial

Actress Priyanka Chopra was ripped on social media this week over pictures she posted to social media showing her posing at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany.

The Baywatch star posted two photos to Snapchat — which she later deleted — at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

In one photo the actress is seen wearing sunglasses, and a caption reads: “Holocaust memorial #Berlin.” Another photo sees Chopra taking a selfie with her brother, Siddharth and a caption the said: “There is such an eerie silence here.”

Both photos clearly show some of the 2,711 stone slabs of concrete that represent the gravestones that honor the six million Jews murdered and buried in mass graves by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s during Adolf Hitler’s reign over Europe.

Priyanka Chopra creates social media storm again after posting for selfies near Holocaust memorial https://t.co/61EaooNRoq pic.twitter.com/DgA4K8H0D1 — Social Network Newz (@SocialNet_Newz) June 2, 2017

It didn’t take long for social media users to slam Chopra for taking the photos.

Oh lord. Did Priyanka Chopra really take a selfie at the holocaust memorial? What sort of an insensitive crazy person does that? — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) June 1, 2017

@priyankachopra I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial 😬 — Vakul Garg (@vakulgarg) May 30, 2017

@priyankachopra Selfie while at the Holocaust Museum in Berlin??? Wtf? Why would you do something so disrespectful?? 😞 — ScarletH (@Scarlet_Halo) June 1, 2017

@priyankachopra Did you really take a selfie at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin? Unbelievable….please show some restraint and respect. — #hellomynameisKapil (@DocKapman) June 1, 2017

Why is it okay for @priyankachopra to take selfies at the #Berlin #holocaust #memorial? She isn't striking yoga poses & all that but really? — Monpasha 🏳️‍🌈 (@moomeep) May 30, 2017

The Quantico star was in Berlin to promote the German opening of Baywatch, which she stars in alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The Paramount Pictures-produced R-rated comedy bombed in its opening over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, pulling in a dismal $22.5 million.

