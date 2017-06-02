SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The hackers behind the recent leak of the popular Netflix series Orange Is The New Black have warned that ABC may be their next target.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the hacker known as “Dark Overlord” tweeted today that the network could be “next.”

American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) June 2, 2017

In April, Dark Overlord claimed to have episodes of shows from ABC, CBS, IFC and other networks. The hacker demanded a ransom from Netflix in April and promptly published the leaked episodes of Netflix’s original series when the payment was not made. It is believed that the likely source of the leaked episodes is a Hollywood post-production facility.

This isn’t the first case of leaking in recent months; the new Disney film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was also recently under threat of leaking if the studio did not pay a ransom. The hackers threatened to release the film in small increments over time if their ransom to be paid in Bitcoin was not made.

Disney CEO Bob Iger later said he believes the threat was a hoax.