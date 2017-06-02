SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly opted for a sultry dress design for her first NBC News interview this weekend, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a blue velvet Yigal Azrouel dress costing roughly $990, Kelly showed off not only her shoulders, but also her legs as a large slit was cut up the side of the skirt.

Kelly paired the look with sky-high black velvet platform heels, tousled hair, black toenail polish and a giant gold ring that sat on her right hand. Kelly posted a photo on Twitter of her visit to St. Petersburg for a state dinner with Putin.

At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: NBC News' @megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow's International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/L12ahtuTDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

Days before, Kelly donned a trench coat look for an interview in St. Petersburg with a Russian state TV broadcaster. The look was paired with a black dress with a white collar and dark black tights.