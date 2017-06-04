Stevie Wonder Urges Love in Manchester: Anyone Who Claims Terror Due to Allah is a ‘Liar’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Musician Stevie Wonder branded those who attempt to associate the recent terror attacks in London with Islam “liars” during Sunday’s #OneLoveManchester charity concert.

“Ariana, this is Stevie. I just wanted you to know that I’m with all of you in Manchester,” declared Wonder in a pre-taped segment that appeared on screens during the #OneLoveManchester concert on Sunday. “We all know that love is truly the key.”

“I don’t care what ethnicity you are, what religion you are. Love really is the way,” he continued, before adding “So anyone who tries to make anyone think that things of destruction has anything to do with God or Allah, they’re a liar. Yes, I stand with you Manchester.”

Reports of Saturday night’s terror attack at the London Bridge and Borough Market claimed that the attackers shouted “This is for Allah” before indiscriminately attacking and stabbing patrons at local bars. The attack killed at least six civilians and left at least 48 more injured.

Wonder’s statement was broadcasted on a screen to citizens of Manchester on Sunday following the Islamic attack at an Ariana Grande concert last week which killed 22 people, including a child as young as eight, and injured over 100 others.

Ariana Grande, Little Mix, The Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Robbie Williams, and Take That also made appearances at the concert.

