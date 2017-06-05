Photos: Melania Trump Wears Filipino Designer Gown Amid Islamic State Turmoil in Philippines

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out with her husband, President Donald Trump, to attend the Ford’s Theatre Gala in Washington, D.C. Sunday evening wearing a gown made by a Filipino designer as Islamic State militants continue to wage a large-scale, murderous campaign to establish a Caliphate in the south Philippines.

For their first high-society gathering — at an event to honor President Abraham Lincoln — Melania chose a blush-toned slinky gown by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier. The dress retails at $2,595.

Melania paired the cap-sleeved dress with matching silk charmeuse, blush-colored Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps and her iconic tousled hair, draping around her face.

The fashion choice was unique for the former model First Lady, as she rarely wears Monique Lhuillier designs, usually opting for American designers Michael Kors or Ralph Lauren, as well as her favorite Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

Whether direct or indirect, the gown may have been a nod to the Philippines, which has suffered in recent weeks as ISIS extremists have gone on a murderous rampage in the south of the country. Eyewitnesses from the besieged city of Marawi have described how Islamic State terrorists have recruited children as young as 13 years old to carry out executions, as previously reported by Breitbart News’s Frances Martel.

Last month, terrorist fighters from the ISIS-affiliated Maute group freed roughly 100 terrorists from Mindanao prisons before raising the Islamic State flag over the city. Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte — who resides on the island of Mindanao, where Marawi is located — has declared a 60-day period of martial law in response to the ongoing crisis.

Last week, an attack at a Philippines casino left 36 people dead from smoke inhalation after a gunman set fire to the building. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the perpetrator, 42-year-old Jessie Carlos, was later reported to have been a gambling addict who was heavily in debt.