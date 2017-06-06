American Lena Dunham Urges U.K. to Vote Jeremy Corbyn: ‘Quell the Tide of Hate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

American actress and feminist icon Lena Dunham encouraged citizens of the United Kingdom to vote for far-left Labour candidate Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming election on Thursday.

“We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda,” wrote Dunham in a post on Instagram. “We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency.”

“Which is why, despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my U.K. friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party,” she continued. “With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment. Thank you for considering, for getting your butts out there and for knowing- even when you feel abandoned by electoral politics- that your vote is all we have. This Thursday, June 8!”

Dunham’s words of encouragement were also attached to a picture of the actress holding a “#VoteLabour” badge.

During the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Dunham was a vocal supporter of Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, and in November, Dunham posted a video celebrating the “extinction of white men.”

The actress has often faced other controversies too, including the time she claimed “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who Dunham endorsed, has often been criticized for his friendliness with and support of terrorists, including the IRA, with whom he attended a solidarity protest, and the Hamas terrorist group, which he has called “serious and hardworking.”

In May, Corbyn attempted to blame terrorist attacks in the U.K. on the country’s foreign policy, and in the same month he astonished members of his own party after he revealed that he’d attended a wreath-laying ceremony for a Palestinian terror chief.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.