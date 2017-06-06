Netflix, ABC Hackers Taunt Studios: ‘There’s Always More’ Leaks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The hacking group behind the recent leaks of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and ABC’s Steve Harvey-hosted game show Funderdome says its “assault” on Hollywood is meant to extort massive amounts of money from studios.

“Hollywood is under attack, and we’re at the forefront of this most recent offensive,” the hackers, calling themselves The Dark Overlord, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re not in the business to scare anyone. We’re in the business of earning vast amounts of internet money.”

Since the group’s reported hack of the post-production facility Larson Studios in late 2016, it has leaked ten unreleased episodes of the fifth season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and eight unaired episodes of ABC’s Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, and has threatened to post more stolen content online.

“Make no mistake, Hollywood is under assault,” the group said.

The Dark Overlord has said that it has obtained episodes from other popular films and TV series, including Fox’s New Girl, FX Networks’ It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS’ NCIS Los Angeles.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the hacking group, which describes itself as a “professional operation.”

Last month, another another group claimed that it had stolen a copy of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and promised to leak the film online unless the studio paid a ransom. A pirated version of the film was never posted online, and Disney CEO Bob Iger later said he believed the threat was a hoax.

