Skip to content

7 Unhinged Celebrity Reactions to Comey Hearing

Twitter/@driverminnie

by Jerome Hudson8 Jun 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood stars rushed to social media to fire off hot takes and commentary about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

From memes of Netflix’s House of Cards’ corrupt President Frank Underwood to profanity-filled Twitter screeds from the likes of actor John Cusack and comedian Billy Eichner, celebrities were piling on President Donald Trump during the hearing.

Below is a roundup of the most absurd ravings from left-wing Hollywood elites.

1. Actor John Cusack, who repeatedly ended his tweets with “impeach,” suggested in a tweet that Comey’s testimony made him look more presidential than President Trump.

“Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting,” the actor wrote.

2. “This is basically a domestic abuse case,” the official Twitter account for the TBS show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted Thursday in response to an earlier message posted by Donald Trump Jr.

3. Meanwhile, the official account for Late Night with Seth Meyers poked fun at Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

4. Elsewhere, longtime Trump enemy Rosie O’Donnell accused the president of “defaming” her as he had “defamed” Comey.

5. Actress Minnie Driver announced via Twitter that she was watching Thursday’s hearing wearing a bizarre outfit featuring pictures of former president Barack Obama all over it.

“Just so you have a clear visual of how 44 and I are watching #ComeyDay,” she tweeted.

6. Comedian Billy Eichner blasted President Trump, calling him a “disgusting creepy piece of sh*t.”

7. And then there was Avengers star Chris Evans, who took a break from bashing President Trump to beg the president to live-tweet the proceedings:

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.