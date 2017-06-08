7 Unhinged Celebrity Reactions to Comey Hearing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood stars rushed to social media to fire off hot takes and commentary about former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

From memes of Netflix’s House of Cards’ corrupt President Frank Underwood to profanity-filled Twitter screeds from the likes of actor John Cusack and comedian Billy Eichner, celebrities were piling on President Donald Trump during the hearing.

Below is a roundup of the most absurd ravings from left-wing Hollywood elites.

1. Actor John Cusack, who repeatedly ended his tweets with “impeach,” suggested in a tweet that Comey’s testimony made him look more presidential than President Trump.

“Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting,” the actor wrote.

Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017

2. “This is basically a domestic abuse case,” the official Twitter account for the TBS show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted Thursday in response to an earlier message posted by Donald Trump Jr.

This is basically a domestic abuse case.https://t.co/33P8mFvnfy — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

3. Meanwhile, the official account for Late Night with Seth Meyers poked fun at Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

James Comey is the worst thing to happen to Donald Trump since the doctor said, "it's an Eric!" #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

4. Elsewhere, longtime Trump enemy Rosie O’Donnell accused the president of “defaming” her as he had “defamed” Comey.

donald defamed comey – he defamed me – he's trying 2 defame #OBAMACARE – calling it a death spiral" – a BLATANT LIE – don't believe him EVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 8, 2017

5. Actress Minnie Driver announced via Twitter that she was watching Thursday’s hearing wearing a bizarre outfit featuring pictures of former president Barack Obama all over it.

“Just so you have a clear visual of how 44 and I are watching #ComeyDay,” she tweeted.

Just so you have a clear visual of how 44 and I are watching #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/BdVjcHIDCs — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 8, 2017

6. Comedian Billy Eichner blasted President Trump, calling him a “disgusting creepy piece of sh*t.”

My verdict: Donald Trump is a disgusting creepy piece of shit. CASE CLOSED. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017

7. And then there was Avengers star Chris Evans, who took a break from bashing President Trump to beg the president to live-tweet the proceedings:

I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson