Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance as a weatherman on Jim Jefferies’ Comedy Central show this week to deliver a gloomy forecast for the world following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode of The Jim Jefferies Show, host Jefferies explained that with the world still “grappling” with Trump’s decision to pull out of the international agreement, he was calling on the “Jim Jefferies Show weatherman” to help explain what climate change means for the world.

“How’s it looking out there, weatherman?” Jefferies asks.

The camera then cut to Pitt, who dressed for the part in a tan suit and brown tie, standing in front of a foreboding map of the world.

“So things are going to be getting warmer in this area here, and in this area here,” Pitt joked, pointing to the Eastern and Western hemispheres.

“Do you have any future forecasts for us?” Jefferies followed up.

“There is no future,” a smiling Pitt replied.

Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate accord, announced in a speech at the White House Rose Garden last week, caused a stir in Hollywood, where many celebrities have been among the president’s most vocal critics. Filmmaker Michael Moore called Trump’s decision a “crime against humanity,” while Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin called the president a “deranged, infantile maniac.”

Watch Pitt’s blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo on the Jim Jefferies Show above.

