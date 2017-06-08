Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Settles False Advertising Lawsuit for $1.5M

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Honest Company — a household goods and cleaning products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba — has agreed to pay $1.55 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement for failing to inform consumers that its soaps and cleaning products contain a toxic chemical.

The California-based company did not state that some of its products contained a byproduct of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, a compound found in most cleaning products that can cause rashes, according to court records obtained and published by the Daily Mail.

In March 2016, the Wall Street Journal published a report that claimed two independent labs found SLS in Honest’s detergent.

In April 2016, Good Morning America reported that the Alba-co-founded company was being sued for “representing its Premium Infant Formula as ‘organic'” despite the product containing 11 synthetic substances prohibited under federal law.

The company, founded in 2011, prides itself on ethical consumerism and boasted about offering its consumers non-toxic household products.

“Under the Settlement, Class Members will be allowed to make claims without proof of purchase for Product purchases of up to $50.00. Class Members with valid proof of purchase will be able to file claim for purchases in excess of $50.00.” the settlement reads.

Valued at $1.7 billion in August 2015, the Honest Company’s products are sold in major retailers, including as Walmart, Target, and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

