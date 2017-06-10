Actress and left-wing feminist activist Lena Dunham took to social media this week and shared that her dad taught her how to use a tampon and how that experience inspired her to invest in an organic tampon startup.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, the Girls creator recounts the terrifying moment she “became a woman.”

“It was late August and I was hiking at sunset with my father when I felt something trickling down my leg. My first reaction was, naturally, that I had peed myself a whole bunch,” Dunham wrote to her 3.3 million followers.

“When I realized it was blood I shrieked wildly—my first suspicion is always fatal injury—as my father looked at me, misty-eyed. ‘This, this mountain, is where we were the moment you became a woman,” she wrote. “In many cultures you’d have to start birthing children now.’ I was like ‘can we please get home right f–king now and off this mountain?'”

Dunham said she and her father, Carroll, “booked it” back home, where he handed her a “tampon that was older than [she] was.” He proceeded “to explain it to me through a crack in the door,” she said, adding that she asked, “Up and…back?”

“I wept and shrieked and called all of my aunts AND my friend Harris’s mom on the cordless phone,” said Dunham:

The 31-year-old star, a constant critic of President Donald Trump, has long supported Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

As a spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Dunham stumped hard for the Democratic candidate from Iowa to New Hampshire. The actress also spoke in primetime at the Democratic National Committee and headlined rallies for Clinton in the final weeks of the election.

While she promised a “100 percent” chance that she would move to Canada if Trump won the White House, Dunham later said she would not leave and would, instead, “fight” Trump’s agenda in America.

After Clinton’s loss, Dunham began blaming Trump’s victory on “privileged” self-hating white women. In February, Dunham said the “soul-crushing pain” of Trump’s victory triggered her massive weight loss.

Dunham recently announced the cancellation of her feminist digital newsletter cross-country tour due to complications stemming from her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

In her Instagram post, Dunham confirmed that she is an investor in Lola, a company that produces, among other things, organic tampons.

