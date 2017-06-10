Lena Dunham: ‘Disastrous’ for Women Not to Have Free Birth Control

In an op-ed in the New York Times, actress Lena Dunham says President Donald Trump’s draft of a plan to roll back Obamacare’s contraception mandate will be “disastrous” for some women, “jeopardizing their ability to work and provide for their families.”

Amid a detailed description of her own gynecological problems – i.e., “between 1998 and last week, I’ve been to the emergency room over 50 times with endometriosis-related pain” – Dunham criticizes any change that would allow some religious employers – such as the Little Sisters of the Poor – the freedom not to provide contraception, abortion-inducing drugs, and sterilization procedures for employees through health insurance plans because of their faith beliefs.

She asserts more women are being prescribed birth control pills for a variety of medical problems than for contraception.

“Birth control pills are many women’s method of choice for preventing unintended pregnancy and should be covered by all insurance policies for that reason alone,” she writes, but then adds that “millions of women living with endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, cystic acne, migraines, uterine abnormalities and a history of ectopic pregnancies, birth control can be a crucial, even lifesaving, medical treatment.”

She continues:

If the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress succeed in stripping funding from Planned Parenthood and giving employers carte blanche to deny women necessary medication under murky notions of moral disdain, all paths to health and wellness will disappear for a huge swath of Americans.

While the teachings of the Catholic Church, for example, are in conflict with the use of artificial birth control, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops states, “Catholic teaching does not oppose the use of hormonal medications – such as those found in chemical contraceptives – for legitimate medical purposes, provided there is no contraceptive intent.”

The bishops continue, however:

But artificial hormones typically treat only the medical symptoms. They do not correct the underlying disease or condition. They also carry the same physical health risks as hormonal contraceptives. Thankfully, with growing advancements in understanding fertility, knowledgeable gynecologists can often prescribe non-contraceptive drugs and recommend safer and healthier treatments to correct underlying problems or eliminate discomfort.

Like many on the left, Dunham is propping up Planned Parenthood, whose days of being on the receiving end of taxpayer dollars may be numbered. Trump has said he will defund Planned Parenthood if the organization continues to perform abortions.

The group, however, showed, in its latest annual report, that it is performing even more abortions and providing less contraception services — all while its taxpayer funding has increased.

In 2015-2016, Planned Parenthood reports performing 328,348 abortions – an increase of 4,349 abortions over the 323,999 abortions the group states it performed in 2014-2015. The organization also reported 2,945,059 contraception services in 2014-2015, and 2,808,815 of the same services in its latest report, a drop of 136,244 within a year.

With regard to its revenue, the new report shows Planned Parenthood’s total revenue to be $1,354.3 million, an increase over the $1,296.1 million reported in 2014-2015. The organization shows an increase in government reimbursement and grants this year, reporting $554.6 million in taxpayer funding, while in 2014-2015 it reported $553.7 million.

Planned Parenthood reported an “Excess in Revenue Over Expenses” of $58.8 million in 2014-2015. That amount rose to $77.5 million this past year.

The fact is, until former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius bureaucratically inserted the HHS mandate into Obamacare, employers were never entangled in their employees’ sex lives and decisions as to when to have a child. Once she did, and faith-based groups objected, bosses became an easy target for radical feminists.

Many women in Congress are supporting the draft of the HHS contraception mandate rollback.

“Obamacare has devastated religious organizations, schools, and businesses, forcing them to cover abortion-related services that violate their religious beliefs,” says Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), adding:

Protecting religious liberty is a foundational principle of this country, and this draft rule is a victory against President Obama’s assault on people of faith nationwide. Americans will no longer have to seek a burdensome exemption from the heavy hand of government, they will be left alone to practice their religion as they choose.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) says the draft “provides important exemptions for organizations with religious or moral objections to the HHS mandate.”

“In other words, religious charities like the Little Sisters of the Poor, faith-based universities, family-owned businesses, and individuals with moral objections will now be able to provide employees with health care policies consistent with their conscience and the organizations’ mission,” she continued. “The previous administration’s heavy-handed approach went out of its way to force a mandate that violates the faith and ethical sensibilities of the American public.”