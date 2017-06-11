Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Unravels as ‘Wonder Woman’ Holds On to Top Spot

Warner Bros. superhero tentpole Wonder Woman held on to the top spot at the box office while Universal’s Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy reboot failed to unwrap big gains domestically as Hollywood’s bleak summer continued this weekend.

Wonder Woman — starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess-turned World War I peacekeeper — raked in $16 million Friday for an estimated $57.2 million weekend total in its second week of release, according to Box Office Mojo. The well-reviewed Patty Jenkins-directed film, with a 93 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, fell just 45 percent in its second weekend for a ten-day domestic total of $205 million. The film has fared even better overseas, with its international tally standing at $435 million.

Wonder Woman‘s success — (the 45 percent second-weekend drop is the one of the lowest ever for a superhero movie) —provides a much-needed shot in the arm to DC’s inter-connected universe of superhero movies as Warners preps the launch of Justice League later this year.

Meanwhile, Universal’s monster movie The Mummy debuted to a paltry estimated $32.2 million three-day frame to come in second place for the weekend. The Tom Cruise-starring film, meant to launch Universal’s “Dark Universe” of inter-connected monster movies, reportedly cost $125 million to produce before marketing, meaning the film will have to perform exceptionally well overseas to turn a profit for the studio. For comparison, each of the three Brendan Fraser-led Mummy films in the early 2000s opened higher than this latest iteration.

Mummy did fare far better overseas, where Cruise’s name still carries a ton of star firepower. The film opened to an estimated $52.2 million in China, a record for a Cruise-led film in the country, on its way to an international total of $141.8 million, the best international launch for any film in the actor’s career.

Universal undoubtedly hoped for a better opening for Mummy, as it was meant to serve as the first film in its “Dark Universe” series. Upcoming entries in the series are reported to include a Bill Condon-directed Bride of Frankenstein movie in 2019, and the Johnny Depp-starring The Invisible Man.

Dreamworks Animation’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie came in third place with an estimated $12.3 million haul. The animated movie featuring the voices of Kevin Hart and Ed Helms has earned $44.5 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo, a solid if unremarkable result for a film that reportedly cost just $30 million to produce.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales continued its underwhelming run at the box office with a third-weekend estimated take of $10.7 million and a fourth-place finish, bringing its domestic total to around $135 million. Johnny Depp’s fifth outing as the buoyant Captain Jack Sparrow has delivered overseas, however, with an estimated global tally of close to $600 million.

Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded out this weekend’s top five with an estimated $6.2 million in domestic receipts. The James Gunn-directed superhero ensemble kicked off the summer season in early May with a $145 million debut weekend, and until Wonder Woman, was this summer’s only real box office hit. The film’s global haul stands at $828 million.

Overall, the summer to date has been a disaster for studios, with only Wonder Woman and Guardians breaking out as bona fide hits. The season has suffered with a string of big-budget bombs, including Mummy, the aforementioned Pirates sequel, the Ridley Scott-directed sequel Alien: Covenant and Warner Bros.’ Charlie Hunnam-Jude Law-starrer King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Other lower-budgeted misfires included Paramount’s Baywatch reboot and the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn kidnap caper Snatched.

According to Bloomberg, theater companies AMC and IMAX have seen their stock fall precipitously this year due in part to poor box office results. Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz told the outlet that this summer’s offerings to date have collectively fallen $300 million short of expectations, and summer 2017 could beat out the summer of 2014 to become the worst summer at the box office since at least the mid-1970s.

Industry observers will be holding out hope for other scheduled high-profile releases this summer, including next weekend’s Pixar animated sequel Cars 3, Michael Bay and Universal’s Transformers: The Dark Knight, and Warner Bros’ Christopher Nolan-helmed World War II epic Dunkirk. Other closely-watched movies will include Universal’s Despicable Me 3, Sony/Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming and Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

