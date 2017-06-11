Actor Kevin Spacey donned a gray wig to play Bill Clinton during his hosting gig at Sunday night’s Tony Awards and cracked a joke about Hillary Clinton’s email controversy in between award presentations.

“We’ve had some exciting young performers this season,” Spacey-as-Clinton said, imitating the former president’s Arkansas drawl. “Ben Platt was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. That’s very impressive. I was on that list a couple times.”

“But Ben, you know who you bumped off that list? My wife,” Spacey continued, as Platt — the star of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen — sank down in his seat in mock embarrassment. “Between you and me, you might be a better singer, but after seeing your show, there’s no doubt Hillary is much better at creating fake email accounts than you!”

The joke drew a loud response from the Tonys audience:

WATCH Kevin Spacey as Pres. Bill Clinton make a joke about Sec. Clinton's emails: #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/cXtePK0rwJ — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 12, 2017

“I just wanted to do a joke nobody would ever think I’d do. But I’m gonna get in trouble when I get home,” a laughing Spacey added, still in character as Clinton.

Platt had performed earlier in the broadcast. Dear Evan Hansen won three Tonys in the early going; Best Orchestrations for Alex Lacamoire, Best Score Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Rachel Bay Jones. Platt himself was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical, while Dear Evan Hansen was nominated for Best Musical in awards that were set to presented later in the night.

