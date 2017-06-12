5 Most Revealing Moments From Katy Perry’s 96-Hour Live Stream

Katy Perry’s four-day-long, Big Brother-style live-stream gave the pop star’s fans an around-the-clock glimpse into her life and featured several revealing moments — perhaps more revealing than even Perry herself had anticipated.

The “Witness World Wide” live stream — which kicked off Friday and ends Monday with a concert in Los Angeles — was full of fireworks, from a heated and politically-charged dinner party with guests Caitlyn Jenner, CNN’s Van Jones, and comedian Margaret Cho, to the pop star’s emotional breakdown in a shockingly candid therapy session.

The 96-hour live-stream event was set up to promote Perry’s new album, “Witness.”

Below is a roundup of five of the most revealing moments (so far) from Perry’s live-stream marathon:

1. Perry breaks down during live therapy session

Perry’s one-on-one session with celebrity therapist Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh saw the singer reveal her bout with depression and her previous struggle with suicidal thoughts.

“I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low, and that depressed,” Perry explained. “You can be right, or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

The “Roar” singer also said she misses being Katheryn Hudson, the person she was before the fame.

“I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes — and that is a little bit of why I cut my hair,” she said.

2. Politically-charged dinner party

Perry hosted a dinner party Sunday that turned hostile after a debate about politics erupted between Caitlyn Jenner, CNN analyst Van Jones, liberal commentator Sally Kohn, actress Amanda Seales, as well as a contest winner named Laura.

As the conversation veered into politics, race, and civil right, Jenner, the lone Trump voter at the table was called out and eventually forced into silence.

“I don’t want to talk anymore,” Jenner said.

3. Perry ranked her former lovers by sexual performance

During a game of “Spill You Guts Or Fill Your Guts” with The Late Late Show host James Corden, Perry was asked to rank three of her ex-lovers — musician John Mayer, actor Orlando Bloom, and music producer Diplo — from worst to best in bed.

4. Fans got to watch Perry sleep, and be woken up by the Super Bowl “left shark.”

The livestream’s producers conducted an overnight poll while Perry was sleeping to determine how she would be woken up.

The winner? A person in the “left shark” outfit popularized by the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show performance, dancing to music as a startled Perry rose from her sleep.

5. Perry says she has nothing but love for her rival Taylor Swift

The famous beef between the two singers is over, as far as Perry is concerned.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry said of Swift during a call-in appearance Saturday on Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global podcast.

“I love her, and I want the best for her,” Perry said. “And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know.”

Swift has not responded to Perry’s comments. Last week, the “Bad Blood” singer placed her music back on Spotify’s streaming service on the same day Perry released her “Witness” album.

