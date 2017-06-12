Donald Trump, Meryl Streep To Read Constitution for HBO Independence Day Special

President Donald Trump and actress Meryl Streep will both reportedly be featuring in a new HBO Independence Day special.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the president and the Oscar-winning actress will both take part in the premium cable network’s Independence Day special, The Words That Built America. The show is to be a 45-minute documentary directed by Alexander Pelosi and will feature readings from The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution and The Bill of Rights.

Alexander Pelosi, the daughter of Democratic congresswoman Nacy Pelosi, has gathered a team of celebrities, politicians, Supreme Court justices and media personalities to participate in the documentary. Pelosi aimed to include speakers from across the political spectrum to read the words of the original Founding Fathers of America.

In addition to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, former president Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Chris Christie and media personalities Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Anderson Cooper will be participating in the documentary.

Celebrities taking part in the project include Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Kid Rock, Bryan Cranston, Caitlyn Jenner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Bacon, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, Vince Vaughn, America Ferrera, Neil Patrick Harris, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Samuel L. Jackson.

The politicians will reportedly read from the U.S. Constitution, while the celebrities and media personalities will read from the Declaration of Independence.

In January, Streep used the occasion of her Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes to launch a scathing attack on Trump, whom she accused of possessing an “instinct to humiliate.” Trump later fired back at the actress on social media, calling her “overrated.”