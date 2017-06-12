Sally Field Defiant: Sick of Hearing Actors Talk Politics? ‘2 Bad’

Actress Sally Field proudly showed off a pin she wore to Sunday night’s Tony Awards in support of Planned Parenthood, explaining in a message on her Twitter account that she would not “stay silent while politicians attack our rights.”

“Sick of hearing actors talk re politics? 2 bad I won’t stay silent while politicians attack our rights. Proud to # StandwithPP # TonyAwards,” the Tony-nominated Glass Menagerie actress wrote on Twitter Sunday night.

Sick of hearing actors talk re politics? 2 bad I won’t stay silent while politicians attack our rights. Proud to #StandwithPP #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/197VcICzgl — Sally Field (@sally_field) June 11, 2017

Field was just one of several Tony Award nominees and attendees who wore pins and ribbons Sunday night to show support for Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Variety notes both leftwing groups contacted the celebrities in advance of the awards show to ask for their support.

Thankful for these amazing suits and that Tom Sturridge stands with the ACLU while @oliviawilde reps our friends at @PPact. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/WbMM2TJJQJ — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 12, 2017

Actor Mark Hamill – who presented an award – wore a blue ribbon in support of the ACLU, as did writer Steven Levenson, who was nominated for the book of the Best Musical winner Dear Evan Hansen.

“I found it exciting that they would come to us,” Levenson told Variety. “I’m happy to support them at a time when their work is needed more than ever. They’re kind of like our lawyer right now.”

In its latest annual report released at the end of May, Planned Parenthood showed increases in the past year in its abortions performed, its taxpayer funding, and its profits.

Congrats Cynthia Nixon for winning best actress @tonyawards2017 and shouting out the resistance! 💖💝💖@PPact #ShePersisted — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 12, 2017

According to the organization itself, the total number of patients seen by Planned Parenthood has dropped since last year. In its 2014-2015 report, that number was given as 2.5 million, while the latest report gives the number of patients seen as 2.4 million.

Though the Guttmacher Institute reported in January that the number of abortions performed in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since 1974, Planned Parenthood reports an increase of 4,349 abortions – from 323,999 in 2014-2015, to 328,348 abortions in 2015-2016.

The organization also reported 2,945,059 contraception services in 2014-2015, and 2,808,815 of the same services in its latest report, a drop of 136,244 within a year.

Similarly, Planned Parenthood reports 9,419 prenatal services in its latest report, a significant drop since a year ago, when the group claimed 17,419 of the same services.

In 2014-2015, the group also reported having performed 682,208 cancer screening and prevention services. However, in 2015-2016, Planned Parenthood reports 665,234 of the same services, a drop of 16,974.

Despite the decline in many of its non-abortion services, Planned Parenthood’s annual report shows that revenue is up.

The group’s total revenue is reported to be $1,354.3 million in 2015-2016, an increase over the $1,296.1 million reported in 2014-2015. The organization shows an increase in government reimbursement and grants this year, reporting $554.6 million in taxpayer funding, while in 2014-2015 it reported $553.7 million.

Planned Parenthood also reported an “Excess in Revenue Over Expenses” of $58.8 million in 2014-2015. That amount rose to $77.5 million this past year.

“Planned Parenthood’s newly released 2015-2016 annual report reveals that abortion continues to be a big business for the nation’s number one abortion chain, as taxpayer funding rises and other services continue their downward trend,” said Americans United for Life’s president and CEO Catherine Glenn Foster.