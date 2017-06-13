Dolce & Gabbana Launch Campaign Mocking Melania Trump Haters

The Italian designers behind one of Melania Trump’s favorite brands, Dolce & Gabbana, have launched a fashion campaign that seems to mock critics who continue to demand they stop dressing the First Lady.

After collaborating with Melania on a number of high fashion looks for her first trip abroad with President Trump, as Big Hollywood chronicled, Dolce & Gabbana are proudly blasting their critics by launching their own “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” campaign.

In a fashion film for the new line of “#Boycott” t-shirts by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, Italian models can be seen waving protest flags while donning the shirts, which showcase a large, red heart.

During one segment of the film, Gabbana, the Italian fashion house’s most prominent supporter of Melania, is seen being interviewed by the press.

The new Dolce & Gabbana merchandise and fashion film comes after Stefano openly blasted his critics on Instagram following a barrage of attacks on the designers intended to get them to stop dressing the First Lady.

In one Instagram post showing Melania wearing custom-made Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Vatican in Italy, Gabbana hinted at the upcoming #Boycott campaign, writing “THANK YOU ❤ Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please…”

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤❤#DGWoman THANK YOU ❤ Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 remember the post Previous one A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Gabbana thanked Melania for wearing his fashion house’s creations in multiple other Instagram posts:

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit of the Heads of State and of Government in Taormina ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU @flotus #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇹🇺🇸 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤❤ #DGWoman ❤❤🇺🇸 THANK YOU #madeinitaly🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Welcome to Italy 🇹 #Roma #DGWoman THANK YOU A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 23, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU my fav shoes ❤❤❤🌹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 26, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Dolce & Gabbana have become known for continuously bucking the fashion elite’s left-wing, globalist view points when it comes to a multitude of issues.

Back in 2015, the legendary gay designers made clear their traditional views, voicing their opposition to gay marriage and gay adoption, shooting down the notion that they would eventually get married.

“The only family is the traditional one,” the duo said in the interview. “No chemical offspring and rented uterus. Life has a natural flow; there are things that cannot be changed.”

Following the interview, the gay Italian establishment demanded they be boycotted while fashion columnists and critics denounced their views.