15 Times Celebrities Envisioned Violence Against Trump and the GOP

Hollywood has issued dire predictions and hysterical warnings about Donald Trump ever since the Republican businessman first announced his candidacy for the presidency in June 2015.

But the level of vitriol and violent rhetoric against now-President Trump has increased substantially in recent weeks, from comedian Kathy Griffin’s now-famous shock “beheading” photograph to Shakespeare in the Park’s not-at-all-subtle “assassination” of Trump on a stage in New York City’s Central Park.

Unfortunately, Griffin and the director of Julius Caesar are not anomalies in Hollywood; actors, writers, directors, and other celebrities have fantasized about using violence against Trump, his supporters, and other GOP lawmakers for at least the past 18 months.

Below are 15 examples of celebrities who have used pointed, violent rhetoric to attack the president and other Republicans.

1. Kathy Griffin ‘Beheads’ Trump in Graphic Photo

The 56-year-old My Life on the D-List star sparked a firestorm (and a U.S. Secret Service investigation) when she was photographed holding the fake, bloodied, decapitated head of the president in an image that critics said was reminiscent of Islamic State propaganda.

Griffin was fired from her job on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcasts and saw the cancellation of at least five of her scheduled performances, but remained defiant in an emotional press conference, blaming the backlash on sexism and vowing to continue to “make fun” of the president.

2. Madonna – “I’ve thought a lot about blowing up the White House.”

The pop singer became heated during the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington in January, where she addressed an audience of thousands.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” she told the crowd to roaring applause.

“Are you ready to shake up the world?” Madonna asked. “Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger but all regionalized people. Where being uniquely different, right now, might truly be considered a crime.”

The singer later said her remarks were taken out of context.

3. Snoop Dogg “Shoots” Trump in the Head in Music Video

The California rapper pointed a gun at the president (dressed to look like a circus clown) and pulled the trigger in a music video for his song “Lavender” earlier this year — though the gun is shown to be a prop gun, with a “Bang!” flag popping out of the barrel.

Still, the imagery was unmistakable.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f*cking clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” the rapper told Billboard.

4. Robert De Niro: “I’d Like to Punch Him in the Face”

The Oscar-winning actor participated in a voter registration PSA during the 2016 presidential race, but was filmed going off on Trump in a monologue during an outtake.

“He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” the 73-year-old Godfather star said in the clip.

“He’s an embarrassment to this country,” he added. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

5. Joss Whedon: “I Want a Rhino to F*ck Paul Ryan to Death”

The 52-year-old Avengers director — who released a star-studded PSA in support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race — took to Twitter in January to wish an untimely and unfortunate end to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f*ck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon tweeted.

Shortly after the November 8 election, the director tweeted that Trump “CANNOT be allowed a term in office.”

6. Shakespeare in the Park Stabs ‘Trump’ to Death in Performance of ‘Julius Caesar’

New York City’s Public Theater staged a production of Julius Caesar during its 2017 summer program, but with a twist on the classic play — Caesar looked just like Donald Trump, with a business suit and tie and a familiar blond hair-do. As happens in the play, the Trump-like Caesar is eventually brutally stabbed to death by his associates in the Senate.

The character’s similarity to Trump sparked outrage, and sponsors Bank of America and Delta Air Lines pulled their funding from the theater. The theater stood by the production.

7. David Simon: “Pick Up a G*ddamn Brick” if Trump Fires Robert Mueller

The creator of the HBO crime drama The Wire reacted to rumors that the president had considered firing the special counsel appointed to oversee the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, by suggesting that Americans “pick up a goddamn brick” if the president followed through.

“If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick. That’s all that’s left to you,” Simon tweeted June 12.

The writer-producer later denied his tweet was an incitement to violence.

8. Mickey Rourke Threatens to Beat Trump with Baseball Bat: “He Can Suck My F*cking D*ck”

The Wrestler actor went on a profanity-filled tirade against Trump in April 2016, when he had not yet won the Republican nomination for president.

“Donald Trump can go f*ck himself,” Rourke told TMZ. “His wife said, ‘Oh, he’s a tough guy.’ He’s not a tough guy, he’s a bully and a b*tch and he can suck my f*cking d*ck. I’ll meet him in a hotel room any motherf*cking day of the week and give him a Louisville slugger. Kiss my motherf*cking ass you b*tch punk c***sucker.”

9. Actress Lea DeLaria Threatens to ‘Take Out’ Republicans and Independents with Baseball Bat after Trump Win

Just a couple days after the November election, the Orange is the New Black star responded to a meme about dealing with violence through music by adding her own suggestion.

“[O]r pick up a baseball bat and take out every f*cking republican and independent I see,” DeLaria wrote, adding the hashtags “#f*cktrump,” “#f*cktheGOP,” #f*ckstraightwhiteamerica” and “#f*ckyourprivilege.”

Some of the cast of the hit Netflix show had previously appeared in a campaign ad for Hillary Clinton.

10. Rapper YG Threatens Trump with “F*ck Donald Trump” Song

Rappers YG and Nipsy Hussle released a song during the 2016 presidential campaign called “F*ck Donald Trump,” with lyrics that contained several threats toward the then-candidate.

“I like white folks, but I don’t like you/All the n*ggas in the hood wanna fight you/Surprised El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you/Surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t tried to find you/Have a rally out in L.A., we gon’ f*ck it up,” YG raps in the song.

“You vote Trump then you’re prolly on dope/And if your ass do win, you gon’ prolly get smoked,” adds Hussle.

YG later complained that his record label had been contacted by the Secret Service.

11. Marilyn Manson Kills ‘Trump’ in Music Video

In a music video for his song “Say10″ released right around Election Day, the shock rocker stands over the lifeless body of a man resembling Donald Trump while ripping pages out of a Bible.

In a flash, a man wearing a suit and a red tie — a not-so-subtle allusion to Trump — is seen decapitated on the ground in a pool of blood.

“It’s about the desperate acts of people who believe something that is preached by an unbeliever,” Manson told the Daily Beast of the explicit visuals in the video.

12. Rapper Everlast Warns Trump: “I Will Punch You in Your F*cking Face”

The rapper and former House of Pain frontman went off on Trump in an interview with Billboard in April 2016.

“F*ck that dude. I’ll smack that f*cker’s comb-over right off his f*cking scalp,” he said. “Like, for real, if I met Donald Trump, I’d punch him in his f*cking face. And that’s not a joke. Even if he did become president — watch out, Donald Trump, because I will punch you in your f*cking face if I ever meet you. Secret Service had better just f*cking be on it. Don’t let me anywhere within a block. This is horrible.”

13. Larry Wilmore Jokes About Suffocating Trump with ‘Pillow They Used to Kill Scalia’

Former late-night host and Daily Show contributor Larry Wilmore joked about suffocating Trump during a segment on his Comedy Central show The Nightly Show.

“Anyway, since we’re talking about bigotry, we have to mention Donald Trump,” Wilmore said. “Sorry everyone, I don’t wont to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism by the way; I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill Scalia, and I’ll do it. I’ll do it!”

Wilmore then proceeded to demonstrate what suffocating Trump to death might look like, before adding: “I could get in trouble for that, actually!”

14. Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Puts Stephen Miller’s Head on a Spike

In February, Colbert’s Late Show on CBS featured a segment that depicted Trump aide Stephen Miller being attacked in different scenes from cable TV shows.

The segment included Miller being beaten by The Walking Dead‘s Negan and his spiked bat, and ended with the Trump aide’s head superimposed onto a spike in a parody of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Colbert has upped his anti-Trump rhetoric since January, and it has done wonders for his ratings. The late-night host came under fire in May when he said during his show that Trump’s mouth is only good for being Vladimir Putin’s “c*ck holster.”

15. Sarah Silverman Suggests Military Could Help Overthrow Trump

In a tweet in February, the comedian and vocal leftist activist suggested the U.S. military could join the anti-Trump “resistance” and help overthrow the president.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman tweeted.

Silverman, who was one of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ earliest celebrity supporters, previously compared Trump’s victory to the Great Depression.

