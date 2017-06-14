SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Reacts to Scalise Shooting: Maybe Congress Will Support Gun Control Now

by AWR Hawkins14 Jun 20170

Following the news of Wednesday morning’s attack on Republican House and Senate baseball players and volunteers, Hollywood celebrities began tweeting that they hope the incident will finally motivate Congress to pass more intensive gun control measures.

Actress and staunch anti-gun advocate Julianne Moore expressed sadness that the shooting had occurred, but made clear she hoped it would lead Congress to “act” on gun control.

The Wrap noted that Moore also retweeted comments from The Atlantic editor David Frum, wherein Frum responded to the shooting by criticizing the lack of gun control in Virginia.

Meanwhile, actor Denis O’Hare tweeted a plea for more gun control shortly after news of the shooting broke:

Actress Rose Perez mentioned that the tradition of the Congressional baseball game reaches back more than 100 years, and is “stained now by [this] senseless act.” She then pushed for more gun control:

Comedian and Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner suggested that representatives who did not support gun control after the Sandy Hook Elementary attack may change their minds now that “one of their own”–Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)–was shot.

Actress Mia Farrow also quickly focused on guns in the immediate aftermath of the attack:

Breitbart News previously reported that actor Jeffery Wright reacted to the attack by saying America has “too many stupid asses” with “too many f*cking guns.”

Rep. Scalise remained in critical condition in a Washington D.C.-area hospital following the shooting, which also injured three others, including a Congressional aide and two Capitol Police officers. Follow Breitbart News’s live-wire for up-to-the minute updates on the incident.

 

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

