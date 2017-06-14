Hollywood Reacts to Scalise Shooting: Maybe Congress Will Support Gun Control Now

Following the news of Wednesday morning’s attack on Republican House and Senate baseball players and volunteers, Hollywood celebrities began tweeting that they hope the incident will finally motivate Congress to pass more intensive gun control measures.

Actress and staunch anti-gun advocate Julianne Moore expressed sadness that the shooting had occurred, but made clear she hoped it would lead Congress to “act” on gun control.

I am saddened by this shooting in our US Capitol. Please #Congress, what will it take for you to act?#gunsafety @Everytown @MomsDemand https://t.co/06kE35zgeT — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 14, 2017

The Wrap noted that Moore also retweeted comments from The Atlantic editor David Frum, wherein Frum responded to the shooting by criticizing the lack of gun control in Virginia.

Meanwhile, actor Denis O’Hare tweeted a plea for more gun control shortly after news of the shooting broke:

Can we start talking about meaningful Gun Safety Laws now??

Steve Scalise Among 5 Reportedly Shot at Baseball Field https://t.co/qzNIn7Q3JV — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) June 14, 2017

Actress Rose Perez mentioned that the tradition of the Congressional baseball game reaches back more than 100 years, and is “stained now by [this] senseless act.” She then pushed for more gun control:

#SMH. Over a 100 yrs of bipartisan tradition stained now by senseless act-Prayers to 4 victims-Will USA ever take #EndGunViolence seriously? https://t.co/Q7Yzd7vP4q — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) June 14, 2017

Comedian and Billy on the Street host Billy Eichner suggested that representatives who did not support gun control after the Sandy Hook Elementary attack may change their minds now that “one of their own”–Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)–was shot.

Congress didn't care when 20 young children were shot dead at Sandy Hook. Will they care when one of their own gets shot? I doubt it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 14, 2017

Actress Mia Farrow also quickly focused on guns in the immediate aftermath of the attack:

too many guns,

too easy to get,

too easy to kill — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 14, 2017

Please can we have a civil, balenced, bipartisan conversation about gun violence? Let's try to save lives. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 14, 2017

Breitbart News previously reported that actor Jeffery Wright reacted to the attack by saying America has “too many stupid asses” with “too many f*cking guns.”

Too many stupid asses in our country with too many fucking guns. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 14, 2017

Rep. Scalise remained in critical condition in a Washington D.C.-area hospital following the shooting, which also injured three others, including a Congressional aide and two Capitol Police officers. Follow Breitbart News’s live-wire for up-to-the minute updates on the incident.

