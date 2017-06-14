Hillary Clinton compared herself to DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman Tuesday in a video message, which aired at the Women in Film Los Angeles’ Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills.

Clinton began by thanking Women in Film for its “commitment to lifting up women directors, producers, writers, composers and executives.” Then the former Democratic presidential nominee suggested that she and Wonder Woman were both on a quest to “save the world.”

“Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins,” Clinton said in the video. “But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.”

Clinton’s taped video remarks were meant to honor actress Elizabeth Banks, who ripped President Donald Trump and stumped for Clinton last year at the Democratic National Convention.

“She is such a special person, again, on screen and off,” Clinton said of her friend Banks. “You’re not only a creative force in front of the camera and behind it, you are a passionate advocate for women’s equality and opportunity; I can vouch for that.”

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect director and star produced a star-studded pro-Clinton “Fight Song” music video that premiered during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in July of last year.

A week before Election Day, Banks appeared in another celebrity-filled video meant to persuade Americans to vote for Clinton.

