Patti LuPone Refuses to Perform for Trump: ‘I Hate the Motherf***er’

Broadway legend Patti LuPone says if President Donald Trump came to see her new musical, War Paint, she wouldn’t perform for the “motherf***er.”

While on the Tony Awards red carpet Sunday, LuPone was asked by Variety reporter Gordon Cox: “Why should President Trump come see your show?

“Well, I hope he doesn’t, because I won’t perform if he does,” LuPone responded.

“Why? “Tell me why,” Cox pressed.

“Because I hate the motherf**cker, how’s that?” LuPone answered defiantly.

LuPone, however wasn’t the only nominee to take a swipe at the President.

“Maybe it would give him a little bit of a soul? It’s hard not to feel things when you’re watching our performance,” Deneé Benton, star of the Dave Malloy musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, told Variety.

Fox’s 24 Legacy star Corey Hawkins, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Play (but didn’t win) for his role in Six Degrees of Separation, said President Trump should see the satirical parody of well-heeled New York liberals “because it’s about connection. It’s about reaching out, and it’s about seeing each other for who we are, and it’s about honesty, and it’s about love. I think our country could stand to use a lot of that right now.”

Sunday night’s Tony Awards was hosted by actor Kevin Spacey. The House of Cards star cracked several jokes aimed at Bill and Hillary Clinton during the show.

