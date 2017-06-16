Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns In Dolce & Gabbana For Gorsuch Ceremony

First Lady Melania Trump turned to her favorite designer, Dolce & Gabbana, for a visit to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, where she and President Donald Trump attended the investiture ceremony for Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Paired with a subdued black pencil skirt and black, closed-toe stilettos, Melania was fashion forward in a more than $2,300 sleeveless wool jacket with a bejeweled buckle in the back by Dolce & Gabbana, the First Lady’s favorite Italian fashion house.

The jacket is from D&G’s Spring-Summer 2017 collection and can be seen in the photo Melania posted of the ceremony on her Instagram account:

Congratulations to Justice Neil Gorsuch on today's official investiture ceremony! It was an honor to witness unforgettable moment! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

Dolce & Gabbana has been Melania’s go-to design house for custom outfits and luxury, traffic-stopping looks. The designer duo’s more outspoken half, Stefano Gabbana, usually celebrates on his Instagram when the First Lady wears one of the brands’ creations, thanking her for being a “DG Woman.”

Most recently, Breitbart News reported how Dolce & Gabbana launched a “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” ad campaign to mock critics who continue to demand that they stop dressing Melania.

Gabbana posted a screenshot of the Breitbart News story on his Instagram account Thursday, accompanied with heart and laughing emojis and the hashtags “#boycottdolceandgabbana” and “#allthelovers.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #boycottdolcegabbana ❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂🌏🌍🌎 #allthelovers ❤️ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:44am PDT