Dolce & Gabbana Designer Fires Back At ‘Ignorant’ Miley Cyrus For Criticizing Brand’s ‘Politics’

Pop star Miley Cyrus dug herself into a hole with famous Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana, one-half of the duo behind Dolce & Gabbana.

After Cyrus’ brother walked in the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Menswear runway show, the “Malibu” singer took to Instagram to criticize the designers for their right-of-center politics in a celebratory post about her brother’s modeling debut.

advertisement

“PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see,” Cyrus wrote in the post.

The post was enough for Stefano Gabbana to hit back at Cyrus, telling the celebrity to not post on her Instagram about his fashion brand.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana,” Gabbana wrote.

Dolce & Gabbana have become known for hitting back at their critics, who demand they adhere to the left-wing ideology to which the vast majority of the fashion industry adheres.

As Breitbart News reported, the Italian designers have created an ad campaign that proudly mocks their critics who demand they stop dressing First Lady Melania Trump.