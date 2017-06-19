Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Summer Wardrobe Features Bright, Sophisticated Ensembles

For First Lady Melania Trump, summertime means bright, sophisticated ensembles fit for visits to a presidential retreat or for meetings with foreign leaders.

In her and President Donald Trump’s first trip to Camp David over the weekend, Melania opted for casual attire, pairing her famous tousled locks with a Gabriela Hearst herringbone-stitched poplin dress. In her now-famous statement piece, Melania wrapped a brown leather belt around the dress and added dark shades and pointed brown leather flats.

Returning back from their Camp David weekend, Melania showed off her fashion muscles, as she clutched a $3,400 Celine bag paired with $795 Manolo Blahnik Lauratopri stilettos.

Melania paired down the luxury items with a white blouse, tucked into a pair of $188 J Brand jeans. Dark brown, reflectant aviator sunglasses topped off the First Lady’s look.

Melania kept her cool-tones attire going into official White House business, donning a rich button-detailed wool-blend crepe midi dress by Michael Kors to meet the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela.

The Michael Kors dress retails for $1,695 and was last seen on supermodel Cindy Crawford just days ago. Melania paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels.