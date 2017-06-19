SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Summer Wardrobe Features Bright, Sophisticated Ensembles

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by John Binder19 Jun 2017Washington, D.C.0

For First Lady Melania Trump, summertime means bright, sophisticated ensembles fit for visits to a presidential retreat or for meetings with foreign leaders.

In her and President Donald Trump’s first trip to Camp David over the weekend, Melania opted for casual attire, pairing her famous tousled locks with a Gabriela Hearst herringbone-stitched poplin dress.  In her now-famous statement piece, Melania wrapped a brown leather belt around the dress and added dark shades and pointed brown leather flats.

Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Returning back from their Camp David weekend, Melania showed off her fashion muscles, as she clutched a $3,400 Celine bag paired with $795 Manolo Blahnik Lauratopri stilettos.

Melania paired down the luxury items with a white blouse, tucked into a pair of $188 J Brand jeans. Dark brown, reflectant aviator sunglasses topped off the First Lady’s look.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Melania kept her cool-tones attire going into official White House business, donning a rich button-detailed wool-blend crepe midi dress by Michael Kors to meet the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela.

The Michael Kors dress retails for $1,695 and was last seen on supermodel Cindy Crawford just days ago. Melania paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x