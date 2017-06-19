Lena Dunham took to Twitter on Father’s Day to share a message related to the day’s celebration of dads across the country: “You don’t need a father.”

“You don’t need a father – so many families work so many ways- but if you have one he better werk [sic],” Dunham wrote on Sunday morning.

advertisement

The Girls creator apparently deleted her post. But the message, captured by blogger Mark Dice, had already been spotted by several social media users, many of whom condemned the actress.

He's her deleted Tweet, saved for posterity. pic.twitter.com/jkXF1YLg9o — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 18, 2017

“It never ends. Would be great to have just 1 day without the unnecessary SJW commentary,” wrote Donald Trump Jr. “Doubt there was a similar comment on Mother’s Day.”

It never ends. Would be great to have just 1 day without the unnecessary SJW commentary. Doubt there was a similar comment on Mother's Day. https://t.co/pYe2WEqhgc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

People do need fathers, you have one that you seem to love & who has enriched your life. Why rob someone of that? https://t.co/VWVsFBequO — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 18, 2017

I had no father. Mine was killed when I was 6. It destroyed my family. Shutup Lena Dunham. — debra spence (@xxdspence49) June 19, 2017

TBH, @lenadunham HAD a father and given the results I am sure his fathering didn't "werk"! — GreatAgain🇺🇸 (@BasedImmigrant) June 19, 2017

I don't want to see Lena Dunham in my feed any day, let alone Father's Day — Mark (@SconniBadger1) June 19, 2017

Soon after deleting her original tweet, Dunham wrote “Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it’s done and all the moms who are being dads RN.”

Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it's done and all the moms who are being dads RN — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 18, 2017

Earlier this month Dunham revealed that her father taught her how to use a tampon, an experience she says inspired her to invest in an organic tampon startup.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, the far-left feminist activist explained how her father, Carroll, handed her a “tampon that was older than [she] was” after a day of hiking.

In her Instagram post, Dunham confirmed that she is an investor in Lola, a company that produces, among other things, organic tampons.

Dunham recently announced the cancellation of her feminist Lenny digital newsletter cross-country tour due to complications stemming from her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson