Lena Dunham Trashes Father’s Day: ‘You Don’t Need a Father’

by Jerome Hudson19 Jun 20170

Lena Dunham took to Twitter on Father’s Day to share a message related to the day’s celebration of dads across the country: “You don’t need a father.”

“You don’t need a father – so many families work so many ways- but if you have one he better werk [sic],” Dunham wrote on Sunday morning.

The Girls creator apparently deleted her post. But the message, captured by blogger Mark Dice, had already been spotted by several social media users, many of whom condemned the actress.

“It never ends. Would be great to have just 1 day without the unnecessary SJW commentary,” wrote Donald Trump Jr. “Doubt there was a similar comment on Mother’s Day.”

Soon after deleting her original tweet, Dunham wrote “Happy joyous Sunday to all the dads showing us how it’s done and all the moms who are being dads RN.”

Earlier this month Dunham revealed that her father taught her how to use a tampon, an experience she says inspired her to invest in an organic tampon startup.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, the far-left feminist activist explained how her father, Carroll, handed her a “tampon that was older than [she] was” after a day of hiking.

In her Instagram post, Dunham confirmed that she is an investor in Lola, a company that produces, among other things, organic tampons.

Dunham recently announced the cancellation of her feminist Lenny digital newsletter cross-country tour due to complications stemming from her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

 

