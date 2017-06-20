Hollywood Melts Down After Ossoff Loss: ‘Grouphug, Get In’

Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter Tuesday night to vent after Democrat Jon Ossoff lost Georgia’s Sixth District special congressional election to Republican challenger Karen Handel.

Celebrities who donated time and money to Ossoff’s campaign, including actresses Alyssa Milano and Rosie O’Donnell, used their social media accounts to react to the Democrat’s loss shortly after the election results were confirmed late Tuesday night.

advertisement

Milano, who personally drove voters to the polls in April’s preliminary election and was actively campaigning for the Democrat for most of Election Day, tweeted simply: “Grouphug” and “Get in.”

Meanwhile, electronic music producer Moby and vocal Trump critic O’Donnell appeared to be frustrated by the results, with Moby questioning how Democratic “still can’t win” even with “buffoon” Donald Trump in the White House. O’Donnell tweeted: “DONALD TRUMP IS THE DARKNESS ITSELF.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Ossoff’s loss marked a stunning rejection of Hollywood by Georgia voters. Several celebrities, including Milano, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Leguizamo, donated time and money to the Democrat’s campaign in what became an expensive and closely-watched race and a de facto referendum on President’s Trump’s tenure in office thus far.

Below, find more celebrity reaction to the results of Georgia’s special congressional election:

~GROUPHUG~

get in. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017

Seriously, #trump is a corrupt, ignorant buffoon with record low approval ratings and democrats still can't win?

Hey democrats: STOP BEING … pic.twitter.com/4xOpKMa3D8 — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) June 21, 2017

Karen Handel is homophobic. She's a terrible person, a slowly-but-surely dying symbol of the past. https://t.co/hUNCUz5BpT — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 21, 2017

That's so hard to process, Joy. https://t.co/xJwl5fVtei — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 21, 2017

She's a ridiculous obscenity of a candidate. Great work Georgia. Now complain that you've elected an unqualified cracker. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) June 21, 2017

Each race we're closing the gap. We're forcing the GOP to defend.

We will win in the long run.

Perseverance.

Patience.

Passion.

2018#Resist — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 21, 2017

A very strong effort by Jon @Ossoff in #GA06 today. #TeamOssoff and all the voters and activists there should be proud. Onward to 2018. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 21, 2017

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum