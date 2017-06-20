SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Not With Her: Hollywood Feminists Bash Karen Handel, Back Her Male Opponent

Screenshot/Screenshot/Twitter:@ChrisGorham

by Jerome Hudson20 Jun 20170

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to Twitter Tuesday to bash Republican Karen Handel and throw their support behind her Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, as voters head to the polls for Georgia’s Sixth District special election.

Comedian Sarah Silverman posted a plea for the voters of the Republican-heavy suburban Georgia district to vote for Ossoff, linking to an earlier tweet in which she wrote the state’s voters should “show Handel where she can stuff her bigotry.”

Actress Debra Messing said Georgia voters “deserve better” than Handel, and urged voters to save the district “from this woman.”

An April election between Handel and Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker-turned-Democratic politician, forced Tuesday’s special runoff election.

Ossoff had received a flood of celebrity support and cash for his campaign, which was seen as a long-shot bid to steal a seat long-held by former Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), now the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Actress Alyssa Milano launched a campaign encouraging people to tweet photos of themselves on voting day.

The Who’s The Boss and Charmed star is a vocal proponent of the Democratic candidate and personally drove voters to polling sites for Ossoff during the April election.

A slew of stars also used their social media platforms to help encourage voters to pull the lever for Ossoff.

 

