‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spin-Off Movie Loses Directors Mid-Shoot

The highly-anticipated standalone Han Solo-focused Star Wars spin-off movie has lost its directing team more than four months into filming.

According to Variety, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired from the film after repeatedly clashing with LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy on set, though the two parties each released statements putting the split down to creative differences.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways,” Kennedy said in a statement to Variety.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project,” Lord and Miller added in their own statement. “We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.”

The as-yet-untitled film stars Alden Ehrenreich (Rules Don’t Apply) as a young Solo and follows his exploits before he ever met Luke, Leia and the rest of the gang. Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K. Williams co-star.

Lord and Miller have become some of the most in-demand writer-directors in Hollywood following the breakout successes of their 21 Jump Street reboot and the animated The Lego Movie.

The Han Solo movie still reportedly requires several weeks of shooting and is set for re-shoots later this summer. It was not immediately clear who would step into the director’s chair following Lord and Miller’s departure, though Deadline has floated that Ron Howard is the studio’s top choice as a possible replacement. The film remains slated for a May 2018 release.

In May of last year, Disney brought in veteran screenwriter and filmmaker Tony Gilroy to oversee four weeks of re-shoots on its first standalone Star Wars film, Rogue One, after the studio was reportedly less than satisfied with director Gareth Edwards’ first cut. The film went on to earn more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

