‘Melania Makeover’: Texas Woman Plans Eight Plastic Surgeries To Look Like First Lady

A Texas woman plans to undergo a total of eight plastic surgeries in order to more closely resemble former model and current First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.

Claudia Sierra plans to receive an eyelid lift, a breast reconstruction, rhinoplasty (also known as a nose-job), liposuction, a tummy tuck, a Brazilian butt lift, Botox and fillers and injectable treatments, the woman’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle this week.

Rose said he’s had a slew of women requesting work in order to look more like President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, but added that recently, there have been an increasing number of requests by women who want to adopt the First Lady’s Eastern European features.

“I’ve have had many women visit my office wanting the ‘Ivanka look,'” Rose said. “So it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous.”

Sierra is a cancer survivor, and her “Melania Makeover” special will reportedly air on Inside Edition in the fall.

In a short period of time, Melania has not only had an impact on American women, but also her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia.

As Breitbart News reported, Sevnica, with a population of about 5,000 people, is enjoying its position of having a connection to one of the world’s most famous and photographed women.

“Melania put us on the world map,” Sevnica Mayor Srecko Ocvirk told NPR in an interview.

“A lot of people are coming from Europe, Japan, China and the U.S.,” Ocvirk said in the interview. “From an anonymous little town, we are now on the world tourist map.”

Melania has also taken the left-leaning fashion industry to task, often times playing as an indirect muse to Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, whom the First Lady has worked with on a number of custom-made frocks and coats.