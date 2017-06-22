‘American Crime Story’ Producer: Next Season a ‘Bracing Cold Slap’ Against Trump

Ryan Murphy, the executive producer of FX crime anthology series American Crime Story, has claimed that the upcoming season will be a “bracing cold slap against” the Trump administration.

The series, which is a spin-off of the television series American Horror Story, follows a new true crime story each season presented in the format of a self-contained miniseries. The first season, entitled The People v. O. J. Simpson, followed the murder trial of O.J Simpson. The second season will explore the 1997 assassination of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace.

“I think it does open a discussion, and I think it’s the perfect timing based on this president we have,” Murphy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season. “One of the reasons I wanted to do this was I felt that Obama was a president who I revered. He was my president. I felt there was so much progress in terms of gay rights and rights for any marginalized group of people.”

“Suddenly, it felt like Trump is inaugurated and the door closed and there’s fear again and they’re trying to take away everything that we fought for so long. This is a bracing cold slap against the policies that the current government has. We celebrate gay people and gay creativity,” he continued. “So I think it’s the perfect time to put that on.”

Murphy also said the upcoming season, which will premiere early 2018, will explore themes of sexuality and homophobia in 1990s America.

“The more I had read about it the more I was startled by the fact that [Versace killer Andrew Cunanan] really was only allowed to get away with it because of homophobia,” he said. “There was this great apathy about it and nobody cared and I think part of that was because it seemed like gay people were disposable in our culture.”

Murphy has previously revealed that season four of the series will tackle the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton sex scandal as a right-wing plot designed to “tear down” Clinton’s presidency.

