Celebrities Shred GOP Healthcare Bill: ‘The Cost Will Be Human Lives’

by Jerome Hudson22 Jun 20170

Hollywood stars took to social media Thursday and ripped the newly released Senate Republican’s version of the American Health Care Act.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell called the plan a “massive transfer of wealth.”

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon said the “cost” of the Republican bill “will be human lives.

The Senate’s bill includes tax credits for low-income and older Americans, a slower rollback of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, and repeals a majority of Obamacare’s taxes.

The bill also prohibits Americans from using subsidies to purchase health plans that cover abortions and strips funding for Planned Parenthood.

Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gabby Sidibe all tweeted “URGENT: Senate released #Trumpcare bill that “defunds” @PPFA. TWEET YOUR SENATORS NOW & tell them to #StandwithPP.”

Albert Brooks cracked wise.

While singer John Legend called President Trump a “con-man” who will “hurt millions with #trumpcare,” other celebrities warned of dire consequences for Americans should the Republican plan pass.

