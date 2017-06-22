Celebrities Shred GOP Healthcare Bill: ‘The Cost Will Be Human Lives’

Hollywood stars took to social media Thursday and ripped the newly released Senate Republican’s version of the American Health Care Act.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell called the plan a “massive transfer of wealth.”

A MASSIVE TRANSFER OF WEALTH they are robbing us blind – #resist https://t.co/D8PyC5OSTs — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 22, 2017

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon said the “cost” of the Republican bill “will be human lives.

The Senate GOP #Trumpcare #HealthcareBill, simply put, is THEFT.

From the poor.

To the rich.

And the cost will be human lives. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 22, 2017

The Senate’s bill includes tax credits for low-income and older Americans, a slower rollback of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, and repeals a majority of Obamacare’s taxes.

The bill also prohibits Americans from using subsidies to purchase health plans that cover abortions and strips funding for Planned Parenthood.

Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Gabby Sidibe all tweeted “URGENT: Senate released #Trumpcare bill that “defunds” @PPFA. TWEET YOUR SENATORS NOW & tell them to #StandwithPP.”

Albert Brooks cracked wise.

Senate finally unveils health care bill. Three people drop dead just reading it. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 22, 2017

While singer John Legend called President Trump a “con-man” who will “hurt millions with #trumpcare,” other celebrities warned of dire consequences for Americans should the Republican plan pass.

This should scare anyone on Medicaid. It's not hard to understand what it means. Read it. https://t.co/RRAJ9KeuoB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 22, 2017

Mr Rump. Being human IS a pre existing condition. YOU are a pre existing condition and you should be ashamed of yourself. #dumptheT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 22, 2017

Trump is a con-man and liar and he will hurt millions with #trumpcare https://t.co/siIyPUt1ov — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 22, 2017

Life and death for millions upon millions. #healthcarebill #TrumpCare — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

All white all men all wealthy https://t.co/yemt0AdOVi — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) June 22, 2017

Senate #Trumpcare bill phases out Medicaid kicking millions off their healthcare while cutting taxes for the wealthy. Not just mean, cruel. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2017

McConnell knows people will die from this. He's educated. But man that fella wants a tax cut. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 22, 2017

CALL CALL CALL‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

CALL THEM OUT ON THEIR GREED BEFORE YOU LOSE YOUR

HEALTHCARE.‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/T621S6v3A1 — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) June 22, 2017

I love money and all, but if you think your tax cut is worth people dying because they can't get healthcare, you might be a monster. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 22, 2017

