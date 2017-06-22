Ricky Gervais Rips Trump: ‘Hollywood Liberal Elites Are Not the Enemy’

Actor-producer Ricky Gervais says President Donald Trump convinced his supporters to see “Hollywood liberal elite” as their enemy.

In an extensive interview with Vulture, The Officer creator says the liberal celebrities who want politicians to raise tax rates “are the ones willing to pay more.”

“What really annoys me is that Trump has convinced his gang that the real enemy is the Hollywood liberal elite,” Gervais said. “What’s so strange — apart from the fact he has houses literally made of gold [laughs] — is that most of these Hollywood liberal elite are the ones willing to pay more tax! They’re literally voting themselves to pay more tax.”

Gervais predicted that Trump would win the White House six months before Americans headed to the polls, writing in The Hollywood Reporter that the Republican candidate’s anti-politically message “hit a vein” with everyday Americans.

The proudly politically incorrect comedian also defended Kathy Griffin’s infamous photograph of her holding up a fake, bloodied decapitated head meant to resemble President Donald Trump.

“That was ridiculous. Yes, what she did was bad art, but it was still just art. There were people treating it like it was a real head. I’m screaming, ‘It wasn’t a fucking president’s head!‘” Gervais told Vulture.

“It was a visual statement. Her crime was that it was a little bit crass and thoughtless, but who cares? That’s up to her,” the he added.

Backlash over Griffin’s photo included a boycott of Griffin’s cross-country comedy tour, the loss of her gig co-hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast when the cable network fired her, and according to TMZ, a Secret Service investigation.

President Trump tweeted that Griffin’s photo had been difficult for his children, including his 11-year-old son, Barron.

But Gervias said the people outraged by what Griffin did are hypocrites.

“These are the same people that are screaming about freedom of speech, but then they shift the goalpost,” Gervais said. “They actually think that was a terror act.”

