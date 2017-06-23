Johnny Depp Apologizes for Trump Assassination Barb After White House Condemns

Johnny Depp says he intended “no malice” when he asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England Thursday, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” Depp said in a statement to People magazine published Friday. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

advertisement

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s mea culpa comes just hours after President Trump’s White House harshly condemned the remarks.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” a White House official said in a statement to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Depp told the audience, “I think Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

“I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked, adding “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.”

Johnny Depp appears to threaten an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Glastonbury. https://t.co/BADKCsLY1o pic.twitter.com/T2vwPBoXSj — BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) June 23, 2017

Wether malice was intended or not, Depp’s “bad Joke” sparked massive backlash; President Trump’s son led the charge, tweeting a link to an article about Depp’s alleged physical abuse against his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

Ha, Depp wants to make social commentary: Johnny Depp's team knew of alleged abuse of Amber Heard https://t.co/WyybzEx3hT via @MailOnline — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 23, 2017

Depp’s comments about the assassination of Trump are but the latest in a ever-growing list of remarks made by celebrities who have imagined violence against the president.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson